It’s a wet week for Vancouver Island

Environment Canada is forecasting between 70-100mm of rain to fall over East Vancouver Island today

If it’s not already raining in your community, prepare yourself for some precipitation.

A rainfall warning from Environment Canada is in effect for most of Vancouver Island as heavy rain continues to fall. This moisture-laden frontal system is moving over the south coast today, bringing with it up to 100mm of rain for East Vancouver Island.

The heavy rain is expected to taper off this morning or afternoon, but showers remain in the forecast and it doesn’t look much different over the next seven days with periods of rain across the entire Island during that time.

There is a risk of flash floods and water pooling in some areas, with the potential for localized flooding in some low-lying areas. Residents and motorists should be on the lookout for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Earlier this morning a Nanaimo-area woman had to be rescued after a mudslide washed out part of a road between Lantzville and Nanoose Bay.

READ MORE: Woman rescued after mudslide in Lantzville