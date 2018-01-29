It’s a wet week for Vancouver Island

Environment Canada is forecasting between 70-100mm of rain to fall over East Vancouver Island today

If it’s not already raining in your community, prepare yourself for some precipitation.

A rainfall warning from Environment Canada is in effect for most of Vancouver Island as heavy rain continues to fall. This moisture-laden frontal system is moving over the south coast today, bringing with it up to 100mm of rain for East Vancouver Island.

The heavy rain is expected to taper off this morning or afternoon, but showers remain in the forecast and it doesn’t look much different over the next seven days with periods of rain across the entire Island during that time.

There is a risk of flash floods and water pooling in some areas, with the potential for localized flooding in some low-lying areas. Residents and motorists should be on the lookout for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Earlier this morning a Nanaimo-area woman had to be rescued after a mudslide washed out part of a road between Lantzville and Nanoose Bay.

READ MORE: Woman rescued after mudslide in Lantzville

Previous story
Langley man named deputy BC Conservative leader
Next story
B.C. cracks down on illegal ride hailing services recruiting drivers

Just Posted

Kerry Park peewees lock up league title

The team will head to the South Island playoffs

Cowichan wrestlers pay visit to Abbotsford’s Miri Piri club

The Cowichan athletes performed well, with nearly every wrestler finishing in the top four.

Cowichan LMG returns with win over Wave

Cowichan LMG didn’t lose any momentum during the Christmas break.

Cowichan Secondary T-Birds finish fifth at Belmont basketball tourney

The T-Birds got off to an excellent start

Call-up nearly steals one for Cowichan Outlaws

U18 call-up MacKenna Posey stopped two breakaways point-blank and kept the Cowichan… Continue reading

VIDEO: Lake Cowichan paints the town red in style

Everyone, it seemed, was there, with lots of folks wearing something red for the occasion.

BCHL Today: Merritt Centennials steal points in Wenatchee

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

It’s a wet week for Vancouver Island

Environment Canada is forecasting between 70-100mm of rain to fall over East Vancouver Island today

B.C. cracks down on illegal ride hailing services recruiting drivers

Investigation of Longmao, Udi Kuaiche, U Drop, RaccoonGo, GoKabu, Dingdang Carpool and AO Rideshare

Last day for Victoria Health Show

Dozens of exhibitors will showcase the latest trends in physical fitness and healthy nutrition

Cowichan Coffee Time: Award winners, good reads and retirement

• Lisa Harding, the 2017 recipient of the David Williams, Q.C. and… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: history, health and homelessness

Canucks Autism Network will be hosting a free screening of Ferdinand

Super moon, lunar eclipse, king tides combine for powerful event Wednesday

There will be a super blue blood moon on Wednesday and a total lunar eclipse, events that by themselves are not uncommon but combined they make for a spectacular night for skywatchers in Western Canada.

Bruno Mars has a magical night at Grammys, winning 6 for 6

The 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden was held on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York

Most Read