An accident reconstructionist deploys a drone at a single vehicle accident south of Campbell River on Wednesday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Island driver airlifted to hospital following crash

Accident scene reconstruction performed using drone

  • Nov. 7, 2018 2:00 p.m.
  • News

A driver has been airlifted to hospital following a collision south of Campbell River.

The incident took place on Macaulay Rd., between Nailer and Martin Park in Oyster River.

Emergency personnel on scene have confirmed that the incident involved a single vehicle and that the driver has been transported via air ambulance from the scene.

Accident scene reconstruction is being performed at the scene using a drone, but no further information is available at this time, including the condition of the driver.

Oyster River Fire Rescue said in an 11:05 a.m. tweet that the road would be closed for “a couple of hours” and it was opened around 12:30 p.m.

Approximate location of motor vehicle incident on Macaulay Rd. Image from Google Maps

