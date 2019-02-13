Have you seen Raine Cook? Duncan woman missing

Cook was last seen in the Duncan area in the week before Feb. 8.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 35-year-old woman.

Raine Louise Cook was reported missing on Feb. 8.

“Despite extensive efforts in locating her whereabouts, Cook remains missing,” an RCMP press release said.

Cook was last seen in the Duncan area in the week before Feb. 8. She is describes as a white woman, 163 cm (5 foot 4 inches) tall, 54 kg (119 pounds) with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP are continuing their search for her, but are hoping someone in the public might spot Cook.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Raine Cook is urged to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).