Friends step up to help Cobblestone staff after fire at pub

Everyone’s pulling for the iconic Cobblestone Pub, hit by fire last week.

From a gofundme page (found at https://www.gofundme.com/cobblestone-pub-staff) to messages of support on Facebook, the ownership and staff are getting a boost all around.

After the fire on Friday, June 1, the gofundme page got going, with supporters saying, “We are a small community but travellers far and wide have enjoyed great food and fantastic service from the wonderful staff at the Cobblestone. For us locals, this is a social hub of our community. The pub can be rebuilt but this is going to effect all of the staff that work there. The fire is going to put many of the amazing staff out of work for potentially several months.”

Jacqueline Kral posted on gofundme: “The Cobblestone Inn: the social hub of the beautiful community of Cobble Hill. Inside this quaint establishment filled with history and memories, people have gathered with friends, families, business associates, and acquaintances sharing good conversation, stories, laughter, and having fun while enjoying wonderful meals, live music, dance, paint and comedy nights.

“People from all over have come to cheer on world sporting events. Families have gathered on weekends to enjoy brunch and to celebrate special occasions. In giving back to the community, The Cobblestone Inn has given generously, and provided non-profit groups from all walks of life, opportunities to fundraise for their worthy causes. To the local citizens, it has provided employment opportunities to feed their families, save for their educations, and for their future.

“It is the people that have made this social hub so successful. From the wonderful supportive staff, the loyal patrons, to the dedicated proprietors that have, for years, sunk their hearts and souls into the business they love because of their love for community.

“An eerie silence has fallen inside this gathering place, the interior charred and covered with soot and ashes. Laughter turned to tears, families worry how they will make it through. People and businesses are already beginning to create fundraisers to help support the staff and owners ~ thank you. Feeling the loss in so many ways, patrons, friends, and business associates are generously giving back, to say we appreciate all you have given.

“The Community will feel the loss in so many ways for months to come. In the meantime, we are all pulling together to help and support the staff in any way we can — that is what community is all about.

“Together we will all patiently anticipate that exciting day when the doors will once again open, and fill the air with love, laughter, stories, conversation, entertainment and amazing meals. So grateful no one was injured. When something like this happens, it gives us a jolt and reminds us to appreciate what is truly important in life ~ community, family, friends, love and laughter.”

Cobble Hill’s Katheryn Brimacombe added: “I sincerely hope the pub and staff are back in business sooner rather than later. The best pub food in the Cowichan Valley.”

Despite the fire, the pub announced on Facebook on June 3 that “the June 23 fundraiser for the RCMSAR #34 Conquer Cobble Hill and Barbecue is still on, but the food and drinks will be across the street at the Cobble Hill Hall. Please plan to attend!”

Mill Bay Marine Search and Rescue is inviting the community to Conquer Cobble Hill.

Starting at 4 p.m. from the Cobblestone Pub, hikers will take to the slopes of Cobble Hill mountain. At the top, they will receive two poker cards. Best hands will be determined when the hikers return to the hall via a “Texas hold ’em style deal”.

But the afternoon’s not over. Starting at about 6 p.m. at the hall, participants will then indulge in a barbecue dinner and outdoor beer garden. There will also be a 50/50 draw and silent auction, along with numerous door prizes and hike poker rally prizes.

If you don’t want to, or can’t do the hike, don’t worry, you’re still invited. And the whole family is welcome.

The pub owners also thanked a resident for “setting up a bottle account for the staff at Island Return It up the road. We are very lucky to live in such a great community.”

A Facebook page called We Love the Cobblestone is including opportunities for displaced Cobblestone workers. Hudson’s On First, for instance, said they were hiring, looking for both front of house and back of house positions.

Because the pub community is small and friendly, The Lion Rampant Scottish Pub at Maple Bay posted, “All right, it’s official… The Lion Rampant Scottish Pub & Private Liquor Store’s Burger & Beer event is booked for next Thursday, June 14, all day! Come on out, enjoy a Lion burger with cheese and fries, plus either a pint of domestic/craft beer, a glass of house wine or a hiball for $25, with all proceeds going to The Cobblestone staff GoFundMe page. So looking forward to helping out the Cobblestone and its staff! Also, we have created the online auction page – it’s going to take some time to populate the silent auction items, but bookmark the page, signup for a free auction account, and get ready to bid. Auction page is www.32auctions.com/cobblestonestaff

For those who haven’t been to the pub, the location is 6777 Beaumont Ave., Maple Bay