In 2011, former chief of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band, Felix Arnouse, accepts an award for Community Owned Business of the Year on behalf of Quaaout Lodge & Talking Rock Golf Course from Mary Polak, then-minister of Aboriginal Relations and Reconciliation. (File photo)

Former BC First Nations chief charged with sexual assault

Previously a longtime leader of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band to return to court in November

  • Oct. 25, 2018 4:15 p.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A former Secwepemc First Nations chief is expected to return to court next month on a charge alleging he committed sexual assault earlier this year.

Felix Arnouse, formerly chief of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band, is facing one count of sexual assault.

Related: New chief for Little Shuswap

The name of the complainant is bound by a court-ordered ban on publication, but court documents allege the incident took place on Aug. 26 in Chase.

Arnouse, 72, was chief for more than 25 years ending in 2014.

He is expected to return to court on Nov. 1. He is not in custody.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Woman suffers burns in tent fire at Vancouver Island homeless camp
Next story
Trans Mountain like Monty Python’s dead parrot under Trudeau government: Scheer

Just Posted

U21 Cowichan United makes a step in the right direction

Coach sees more good than bad in loss to Prospect Lake

Lake Flashback: Diesel clean up saga ends, swimming pool story surfaces again, familiar politicians back in the frame: it’s all Laker life

Some politicians had long run, Palmers’ diesel nightmare goes on, will Lake ever get a pool and more

Mary Lowther column: Secrets to sharing the garden with pumpkins

Pumpkins and other winter squash start easily from seed indoors, about mid to late April

VIDEO: Cowichan Valley lively with Halloween events for young and old

Kids fun at Spooktacular, community events all over, and finally adult fun and games. Check em out

Duncan’s Chalkboard Theatre group wants stolen keyboard back

Keyboard stolen during Thanksgiving weekend

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Coyotes score 3 in final period to dump Canucks 4-1

WATCH: Injury-riddled Vancouver squad without several key players

Trans Mountain like Monty Python’s dead parrot under Trudeau government: Scheer

Conservative leader say prime minister wants everyone to believe the project is still alive

Woman suffers burns in tent fire at Vancouver Island homeless camp

Fire occurred just after 3 p.m. Thursday at Nanaimo’s Discontent City

Former BC First Nations chief charged with sexual assault

Previously a longtime leader of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band to return to court in November

Toad’s breath, bat warts: Starbucks releases Halloween frappe

The trendy coffee giant’s over-the-top Halloween drink is coming.

Keep secret ballot votes for union certification, B.C. panel says

Drop essential service rule for schools, Harry Bains advised

International call for action to save B.C.’s old-growth rainforests

Petition with 185,000 signatures delivered to B.C. Legislature

PHOTOS: Wolves caught on B.C. trail cam hunting cow

A trail cam at a range in the Kamloops area captured these wolves giving chase

Most Read