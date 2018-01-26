First Nations return donations, anti-Site C stakes to B.C. government

Treaty 8 Chiefs say Premier John Horgan and other cabinet ministers betrayed their commitment

A number of Treaty 8 Chiefs, along with others opposing the ongoing construction of the Site C dam in northern British Columbia, gathered outside the BC legislature Friday to say the provincial NDP party betrayed their commitment.

Dozens were on hand to see three stakes bearing the names of John Horgan, Lana Popham and George Heyman returned to the capital building along with three cheques totalling $300 – the amounts donated by the party members to First Nations’ legal action against the controversial energy project.

The “Stakes in the Peace” had been provided to each of the MLA’s during the 2017 election campaign as a symbol of respect for Treaty 8 and support for all who call the Peace Valley home, according to a news release from the West Moberly First Nations.

“Horgan, Heyman and Popham have betrayed their commitment to us and dishonoured their election promises. We are placing the stakes here at the Legislature as a warning to all British Columbians: voter beware,” said Chief Roland Willson of the West Moberly First Nation.

Chief Lynette Tsakoza of the Prophet River First Nations said the three MLA stakes were part of more than 700 planted on a nearby property that will be flooded for the new dam. The other stakes bear the names of B.C. residents who also donated to the legal expense fund.

“These stakes could have been a proud legacy — something to show your children and grandchildren: I saved the Peace Valley. Instead, you chose to destroy a culture, destroy a valley and saddle all British Columbians with a crippling debt that will be carried down through generations,” Tsakoza said.

Earlier this month, the West Moberly and Prophet River First Nations launched civil actions for treaty infringement and injections to stop Site C.

Premier Horgan was not at the legislature today. He is in the midst of a trade mission to Asia, where he is visiting China, South Korea and Japan.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
GoFundMe launched to fight oil-tanker moratorium
Next story
Combat sexism, misconduct by voting in more women: former B.C. premier

Just Posted

Kerry Park Islanders keep home-ice hopes alive with 5 points in 3 games

The Isles beat their South Division rivals, the Westshore Wolves, 2-1

VIDEO: It’s maple syrup time again at the Forest Discovery Centre

Demos, tastings, and lots, lots more are available at the annual Bigleaf Maple Syrup Festival

Andrew Scheer connects with Valley supporters

Conservative leader sets sights on next election

Arbutus Ridge builds $1.5 million new marina

Old dock a leftover from Expo 1986

Cowichan Capitals miss their chance against Bulldogs

Rather than making up ground, the Caps instead lost two of the three games

Lake Cowichan paints the town red in style

Everyone, it seemed, was there, with lots of folks wearing something red for the occasion.

Victoria Health Show this weekend

Dozens of exhibitors will showcase the latest trends in physical fitness and healthy nutrition

Cowichan Coffee Time: Award winners, good reads and retirement

• Lisa Harding, the 2017 recipient of the David Williams, Q.C. and… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: history, health and homelessness

Canucks Autism Network will be hosting a free screening of Ferdinand

Marijuana dispensary raided in B.C. Interior

One person arrested, undisclosed amount of cannabis products seized

2018 Vancouver Island Business Awards honour industry-leading companies

Island retailer Dodd’s Furniture, Saanich-based Balance Home Cleaning named businesses of year

Python and other animals seized after SPCA search south of Nanaimo

B.C. SPCA and B.C. Conservation Officer Service executed search warrant last week

Snowfall alert issued for most of Vancouver Island tonight

Environment Canada issued a snowfall alert for a few areas on the south coast of B.C.

Operator of national trampoline park chain reacts to Richmond tragedy

Parks have numerous safety standards, but users must sign an injury waiver

Most Read