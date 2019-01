Crofton and Chemainus firefighters at the scene of a trailer fire in Crofton. (Photo by Kevin Rothbauer)

Firefighters quickly doused a fire to one of the units at the trailer park on Cecil Street in Crofton early Wednesday afternoon.

“The fire was contained to a bedroom,” noted Crofton fire chief Matt Ludvigson.

However, there was significant smoke damage, he added.

No one was injured and the fire is under investigation.

The Crofton department responded with two trucks and Chemainus had one of its trucks on the scene.