Firefighters cut into the roof of the old Crofton School building while battling a blaze on Friday night. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Fire at old Crofton School

Building has been empty for about nine years

Three fire departments were called to a blaze at the old Crofton School building on Friday night.

Volunteer firefighters from the Crofton, Chemainus and South End halls responded after flames were reported in the building at the intersection of Robert and Arthur streets.

The call came in around 9:45 p.m. The fire appeared to have started around a door and moved quickly into the roof.

The old Crofton School building has been empty for about nine years, since students moved to a new building on York Street.

More information as it becomes available.

Just Posted

