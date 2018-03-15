Finalists announced for this year’s Black Tie Awards

Warren Goulding, publisher of the Cowichan Valley, poses with Julie Scurr, president of the Duncan-Cowichan Chamber of Commerce. (File photo)

The Duncan-Cowichan Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for the 2018 Black Tie Awards.

Twenty-four finalists were selected from more than 150 nominations submitted by the public.

There are three finalists in each of eight categories.

“We wish to congratulate all of the finalists,” said chamber president Julie Scurr.

“Cowichan sets the bar very high when it comes to business and volunteerism. The 2018 Black Tie Finalists represent the best of the best. It’s a privilege to join with the finalists to carry on Black Tie Awards tradition and celebrate excellence.”

Over the next few weeks, the chamber will conduct individual interviews with each of the finalists.

Once audited, the results will be sealed until the night of the awards, when the winners are announced.

The Black Tie Awards will be held on April 7 at Brentwood College.

Anyone looking for tickets should contact Sonja Nagel at 250-748-1111, or email her at manager@duncancc.bc.ca

The 2018 finalists for the 21st annual Black Tie Awards are:

Customer Service:

• Elley Ruge; Cowichan Auto Repair

• The Team; Dobson’s Glass

• Simon Young; Monkey Bar Gym

Business Achievement, one to 10 employees:

• Brad and Leah Boisvert; CURE Artisan Meat and Cheese

• Terry Raven; Pots and Paraphernalia

• Aly Tomlin, Ralf Rosenke and Morgan Moreira; Riot Brewing Company

Business Achievement, 11 to 19 employees:

• Paul Brunner, Bailey Williamson and Jenny Garlini; Blue Grouse Winery

• David Kulhawy; Mastercraft Flooring

• Taiji Team; Taiji Brand Group

Business Achievement, 20 + employees

• Debra and Don McMurray; Arbutus Farms Fresh Deli Foods

• Gary Powers; Promac Manufacturing Ltd.

• Kate and Geoff Cram, Susan Mcdonald and Robert Hutchings; The Old Town Bakery

Art in Business

• Tom Smith and Steve Thorpe-Doubble; BC Marble Products Ltd.

• Dana Van Cleave; Island Gem & Bead Supply

• Lorraine A. Blake; Steps Ahead Dance

Volunteer of the Year

• Volunteer Team; Crime Prevention Programs & Services

• Judy L. Braydon; Cowichan Valley Arts Council, Cowichan Lake & River Stewardship Society

• Anne Balding and Claudia Roland; Meals on the Ground

Green Business

• John and Katy Ehrlich; Alderlea Farm Cafe

• Jackie Kitzler; Island Java Bag

• Cristen DeCarolis; Pizzeria Prima Strada

Young Entrepreneur

• Mike and Robin Nierychlo; Emandare Vineyard

• Vicky Gamble, Stephanie James and Christina Hoffman; Forte School of Music

• Ian Smith; Vitory Barber & Brand North