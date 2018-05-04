Heavy smoke rises from a fatal car fire alongside Hwy 18 Thursday morning between Duncan and Lake Cowichan (Screenshot).

Fatal crash in Cowichan Valley claims life of driver

Coroners office has confirmed that one person is dead following a serious crash Thursday morning

A serious accident closed Highway 18 between Duncan and Lake Cowichan Thursday morning after a car crashed into the ditch and burst into flames.

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed they’re in the very early stages of their investigation into the death of one person, a man believed to be the driver of the car.

The incident happened near the Paldi Road intersection at around 11 a.m., located approximately 10 km outside of Lake Cowichan.

A witness to the scene says fire crews worked for roughly 10 minutes to extinguish the blaze before the highway was completely shut down for RCMP to investigate. The road has since reopened to traffic.

Previous story
Driver sentenced to three years in 2016 deaths of Whitelaw and friend
Next story
Amalgamation FAQ

Just Posted

North Cowichan sets tax increase for 2018 at 2.61 per cent

Municipality had anticipated a 3.09 per cent increase

Fatal crash in Cowichan Valley claims life of driver

Coroners office has confirmed that one person is dead following a serious crash Thursday morning

Duncan’s Anderson to play for WHL title

Cowichan-raised defenceman reaches final with Swift Current

Amalgamation FAQ

Here are answers to some frequently asked questions about the upcoming amalgamation vote

Driver sentenced to three years in 2016 deaths of Whitelaw and friend

Court heard Travis Fox was travelling at a high rate of speed with a blood alcohol level of .151

B.C. parrot sings along to Adele for National Bird Day

Could Cosmo, a parrot at the Vancouver Aquarium, be the next viral sensation?

Coming up in Cowichan: From shredding to homesteading and walking

Bring your shreddables to Mill Bay event Saturday Island Savings, a division… Continue reading

Raccoon delays Air Canada flight by nearly 7 hours

Animal had gotten into the duct system on a plane that was set to leave Saskatoon and fly to Toronto

Dwindling caribou herds in B.C., Alberta face dire threat: feds

‘Immediate intervention is required to allow for eventual recovery’

No travel advisory for Canadians after Hawaiian volcano eruption

Some flights were cancelled as more than 1,500 people forced to move away from Kilauea Volcano

B.C. teen excluded from prom after chronic illness keeps her away from school

Triss Hunter of Mission was told she missed too many days of school, can’t go to the graduation event

B.C. RCMP assisting Toronto police to identify potential sexual assault victims

Taekwondo coach charged in Toronto for 13 sexual offences against a child.

Man pours fuel inside B.C. government office

Suspect dumped an oil-gas mixture on desks and counters of B.C. ministries before fleeing the scene

May the fourth be with you: B.C. company bakes up sweet treats

Victoria’s Empire Donuts quickly sold out of their Star Wars themed items

Most Read