Exhibition Grounds packed for Islands Agriculture Show

Back after a year away, this year’s Islands Agriculture Show was again a great success. There was plenty to see and do for farmers and non-farmers alike and Mellor Hall at the Cowichan Exhibition grounds was busy both Feb. 2 and Feb. 3 as visitors learned about this years’ theme, “The Changing Face of Agriculture”.

“The seventh Annual Islands Agriculture Show was a huge success,” confirmed show manager Shari Paterson. “The weather held out which gave people a chance to check out the latest farming equipment and outdoor displays. We had everything from antique farming equipment, BC Dairy Classroom, McBarley’s juicing machine, Mt. Sicker family farm emus, Dinter Nursery planting station for young farmers to the latest in farming technology and Valley View Farms horse show and lessons.”

More than 1,600 people attended the show and several of the conference sessions had capacity crowds.

“We look forward to hosting the show in Saanich Feb. 1-2, 2019,” Paterson said.

There were displays galore at the Islands Agriculture Show Friday and Saturday at the Cowichan Exhibition grounds. Everything from seeds and weaving to irrigation, livestock, and heavy machinery. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

The Poultry in Motion exhibit is always a favourite with the kids at the Islands Agriculture Show at the Cowichan Exhibition grounds. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

Exhibition Grounds packed for Islands Agriculture Show

