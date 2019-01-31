Eight arrested in Chemainus for drug and property crimes

Police arrest eight in Chemainus for drug and property crimes

Eight people have been arrested and face drug and property crime charges after police executed a search warrant at a residence in Chemainus on the evening of Jan. 30.

Officers from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment, with assistance from the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team, conducted the search in a house on the 9300-block of Chemainus Road that is allegedly involved in drug trafficking and property crime.

The RCMP Street Crime Unit had began an investigation following numerous reports from area residents regarding drug and property crime activity around the residence.

As well as the eight people, police found two ounces of suspected crystal methamphetamine, a half of an ounce of fentanyl, numerous stolen property items including high end power tools, chainsaws, mountain bikes, identification and counterfeit currency in the house.

One man who had an outstanding arrest warrant has been released with a future court date.

The remaining seven people have been released from police custody, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The RCMP will submit a report to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges for three men and an arrest warrant for a woman who was not at the residence at the time the search warrant was executed.

Bylaw officers from the Municipality of North Cowichan are also investigating the house and its occupants for any bylaw infractions under the Controlled Substance Property Bylaw.

“The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Street Crime Unit will continue to actively pursue individuals and residences known to be associated to property and drug crimes,” said RCMP Corporal Trevor March, of the Street Crime Unit.

“We would like to thank the community for their continued support in reporting suspicious behaviour. Investigations such as these are often initiated by a tip from the public.”

