Motorists can expect traffic delays during the night on Duncan’s Silver Bridge as work continues. (File photo)

Duncan’s Silver Bridge is getting a makeover

The re-coating project begins on Monday, will disrupt traffic through the fall and winter

Now seismic upgrades are complete, Duncan’s famed Silver Bridge needs a makeover.

“Paint on the southbound bridge has deteriorated beyond the means of regular maintenance,” according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s project web page. “Corrosion is beginning to affect the structural steelwork and, over time, may affect its strength. Applying new paint will add many years of useful service to the structure as well as improve the appearance of the bridge.”

The re-coating project (on what is actually two bridges) begins on Monday and will disrupt existing traffic patterns through the fall and winter, according to the contractors hired for the job.

Jamac Painting and Sandblasting is doing the job for the Ministry and a press release from the company notes southbound lane closures will occur between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. “at pre-determined scheduled times,” until around Dec. 15.

The speed limit through the area will be dropped to 30 km/h.

“During these periods, one southbound lane will be available either on the southbound bridge, or by a detour on the adjacent northbound bridge,” said the release. “Traffic will be guided by flaggers and traffic control devices.”

During the daytime hours, all four lanes will remain open on both spans.

Motorists aren’t the only ones impacted. Pathways under the bridge’s north end are closed until futher notice.

“The Silver Bridge sidewalk on the west side of the Highway will be closed for the duration of the project scheduled to commence Monday, Aug. 13,” said the release. “Pathways under south end will be closed tentatively Aug. 13 until further notice.”

Pedestrians will be directed to the sidewalk on the east side of the highway on the northbound bridge.

“Jamac and the Ministry will work diligently to minimize public impacts while working towards a successful project for all,” said the release.


