Duncan’s Chalkboard Theatre is looking to have its stolen keyboard, much like the one pictured, returned. (Submitted photo)

Duncan’s Chalkboard Theatre group wants stolen keyboard back

Keyboard stolen during Thanksgiving weekend

A Duncan-based theatre group wants its stolen keyboard back.

Members of the Chalkboard Theatre, a non-profit musical theatre program for kids ages six to 18, are on the lookout for their Yamaha P155 keyboard, which was in a rolling Gator case, that was stolen from the Duncan United Church sometime over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Spokeswoman Andrea Rodall said it determined that the keyboard was purchased by a pawnbroker in Duncan, but the members of the theatre group were, unfortunately, one day too late to retrieve it as the keyboard was sold by the pawnshop to an unknown buyer on Oct. 15.

Rodall said staff at the pawnshop had been very kind and helpful, but the keyboard is now in someone else’s hands and the theatre group is desperate to locate it.

“We are certain that whomever purchased our unit had no idea it was stolen,” she said.

“If you or someone you know bought a Yamaha P155 keyboard from a pawnbroker on Oct. 15, we would be grateful if you could please contact us at chalkboardtheatre@hotmail.com or through our Chalkboard Theatre Facebook page.”

Rodall said the theatre group would like to purchase the keyboard from the buyer for the price paid to the pawnbroker.

“We need our keyboard returned as it plays a crucial role in helping us to teach our dedicated and enthusiastic roster of young students,” she said.

Previous story
Duncan man’s disappearance galvanized Vancouver Island
Next story
British Columbians still getting deeper in debt

Just Posted

U21 Cowichan United makes a step in the right direction

Coach sees more good than bad in loss to Prospect Lake

Lake Flashback: Diesel clean up saga ends, swimming pool story surfaces again, familiar politicians back in the frame: it’s all Laker life

Some politicians had long run, Palmers’ diesel nightmare goes on, will Lake ever get a pool and more

Mary Lowther column: Secrets to sharing the garden with pumpkins

Pumpkins and other winter squash start easily from seed indoors, about mid to late April

VIDEO: Cowichan Valley lively with Halloween events for young and old

Kids fun at Spooktacular, community events all over, and finally adult fun and games. Check em out

Duncan’s Chalkboard Theatre group wants stolen keyboard back

Keyboard stolen during Thanksgiving weekend

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Coyotes score 3 in final period to dump Canucks 4-1

WATCH: Injury-riddled Vancouver squad without several key players

Trans Mountain like Monty Python’s dead parrot under Trudeau government: Scheer

Conservative leader say prime minister wants everyone to believe the project is still alive

Woman suffers burns in tent fire at Vancouver Island homeless camp

Fire occurred just after 3 p.m. Thursday at Nanaimo’s Discontent City

Former BC First Nations chief charged with sexual assault

Previously a longtime leader of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band to return to court in November

Toad’s breath, bat warts: Starbucks releases Halloween frappe

The trendy coffee giant’s over-the-top Halloween drink is coming.

Keep secret ballot votes for union certification, B.C. panel says

Drop essential service rule for schools, Harry Bains advised

International call for action to save B.C.’s old-growth rainforests

Petition with 185,000 signatures delivered to B.C. Legislature

PHOTOS: Wolves caught on B.C. trail cam hunting cow

A trail cam at a range in the Kamloops area captured these wolves giving chase

Most Read