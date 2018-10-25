Duncan’s Chalkboard Theatre group wants stolen keyboard back

Duncan’s Chalkboard Theatre is looking to have its stolen keyboard, much like the one pictured, returned. (Submitted photo)

A Duncan-based theatre group wants its stolen keyboard back.

Members of the Chalkboard Theatre, a non-profit musical theatre program for kids ages six to 18, are on the lookout for their Yamaha P155 keyboard, which was in a rolling Gator case, that was stolen from the Duncan United Church sometime over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Spokeswoman Andrea Rodall said it determined that the keyboard was purchased by a pawnbroker in Duncan, but the members of the theatre group were, unfortunately, one day too late to retrieve it as the keyboard was sold by the pawnshop to an unknown buyer on Oct. 15.

Rodall said staff at the pawnshop had been very kind and helpful, but the keyboard is now in someone else’s hands and the theatre group is desperate to locate it.

“We are certain that whomever purchased our unit had no idea it was stolen,” she said.

“If you or someone you know bought a Yamaha P155 keyboard from a pawnbroker on Oct. 15, we would be grateful if you could please contact us at chalkboardtheatre@hotmail.com or through our Chalkboard Theatre Facebook page.”

Rodall said the theatre group would like to purchase the keyboard from the buyer for the price paid to the pawnbroker.

“We need our keyboard returned as it plays a crucial role in helping us to teach our dedicated and enthusiastic roster of young students,” she said.