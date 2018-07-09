Duct tape used to haul boat nets B.C. driver hefty fine

Vessel was held with duct-tape reinforced straps on a trailer with no brakes and a handmade axle

Abbotsford Police Const. Harv Mangat keeps running across over-ambitious motorists trying to haul too much with too little.

Over the weekend, Mangat was involved in handing out more than $2,000 in fines to a driver who attempted to tow a precariously balanced sailboat that was stabilized with pallets and duct tape on a tiny trailer.

Tweets from Mangat said the trailer also had no brakes and a handmade third axle, while straps were held together with duct tape.

The trailer and boat were towed away.

Just a week earlier, Mangat had pulled over a small car weighed down by an astounding amount of wood and brush, all tied down with an old garden hose.

Previous story
B.C. fire chief says there’s no need to park so far away from fire hydrants
Next story
Black bear breaks into lunch boxes, picnic baskets on B.C. beach

Just Posted

Greyhound to end bus service in B.C., Alberta

Company axing passenger bus and freight services in Prairies, and cutting all but one route in B.C.

Expect to detour around Trunk Road in Duncan July 11

Detours will be in place and congestion is expected

Sunset cinemas return to Cowichan Sportsplex July 11

A free show and a chance to support young entrepreneurs: a winning combination

Charges stayed in Duncan bear spray case

Bastarache said the stories were “false accusations.”

Google headed back to Cowichan Valley in partnership with Tourism Cowichan

Agreement puts local merchants on the international map

TRAILER: Miss BC isn’t just about tiaras and sashes

Check out a sneak preview of a special 30-minute documentary on the Miss BC pageant coming July 13!

Hamstring injury ends season for Andre De Grasse

Sprinter suffered injury while competing last weekend at Canadian track and field championships

Duct tape used to haul boat nets B.C. driver hefty fine

Vessel was held with duct-tape reinforced straps on a trailer with no brakes and a handmade axle

B.C. fire chief says there’s no need to park so far away from fire hydrants

Reducing parking distance limits from fire hydrants could create 2,650 new parking spaces in Surrey, city staff say

VIDEO: Memorial bench unveiled for Vancouver Island man killed by police

James Hayward was shot by police in Port Hardy after refusing to drop a large knife in 2015

Cowichan Coffee Time: QMS winners to golfing fundraisers

• For the fourth year in a row a Queen Margaret’s School… Continue reading

Hiker suffering head injury extracted from Myra Falls area of Strathcona Park

One of eight calls Campbell River Search and Rescue have responded to since May 1

Truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash to appear in court Tuesday

He faces 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death

Starbucks gets rid of plastic straws in favour of recyclable lids

Project to start in Vancouver and Seattle. All iced drinks will have the new design by 2020

Most Read