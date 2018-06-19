B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tammy Douglas said a Ford F150 pickup truck was heading north when it struck a hydro pole just past McCurdy Road on the Malahat. (Black Press photo)

Driver hospitalized after truck hits pole on Malahat

The pole prevented the red truck from travelling down a steep embankment.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in a crash that sent one man to hospital with what police are calling “serious” injuries.

B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tammy Douglas said a Ford F150 pickup truck was heading north when it struck a hydro pole just past McCurdy Road on the Malahat.

The pole prevented the red truck from travelling down a steep embankment.

The force of the crash sheered the roof right off the truck’s cab.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 16.

“The driver who was the sole occupant, was trapped in his vehicle. He was eventually extracted and transported to hospital with serious injuries,” Douglas said. “There was no evidence of alcohol impairment.”

The highway was congested as a result of the accident but the roads were not closed.

