Dallas MacLeod, 17, reported missing again

Teenager last seen on Dec. 27

Police in the Cowichan Valley are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing local teen.

Dallas MacLeod, 17, was last seen on Dec. 27 in Chemainus.

MacLeod was last seen wearing a pink New York hoodie, black pants and black Vans shoes.

The RCMP have been working closely with Dallas’s family and friends in an attempt to track her last known whereabouts.

She is described as white with blue eyes, long brown hair, having a pierced nose and tongue, approximately 5 foot 3 with a slim build at 97 pounds.

It’s the fourth time the teenager has gone missing in recent years.

She went missing on Aug. 30, 2017, May, 2017 and August, 2016, but was found safe each time.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of MacLeod is asked to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at cowichancrimestoppers.com.

Previous story
Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland
Next story
Fiscal relationship with FN gets reset with help of B.C. chief

Just Posted

Dallas MacLeod, 17, reported missing again

Teenager last seen on Dec. 27

Business notes: London Drugs’ annual “Stocking Stuffers for Seniors” a success

Business notes

Column T.W. Paterson: Booze sales paid for first Chief Justice’s salary

Staines’s death while on an errand of protest to London outraged private citizens

VIDEO: Cowichan Lake families celebrate New Year at arena

With crafts, ice skating, food, fun, countdown and balloon drop: a New Year is celebrated in style

Year in Review: Cowichan Lake saw record-breaking weather, successful festivals and the promise of growth in 2017

JANUARY Cowichan Lake residents had a sense of déjà vu in early… Continue reading

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

Year in review: Entertainment busy in 2017

2017 has been quite a year for entertainment in the Cowichan Valley.… Continue reading

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

‘A little more hope:’ ALS patients taking anti-psychotic drug in clinical trial

New trial offers chance to treat debilitating and ultimately deadly neural disease without a cure

Justin Trudeau hits the slopes in Golden

Family had spent a few days in Revelstoke

Fiscal relationship with FN gets reset with help of B.C. chief

Feds and First Nations could be about to transform the way they do business

Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland

Record cold temperatures have turned the natural attraction into a winter wonderland, drawing more visitors this winter than usual

Check your lotto 6/49 ticket, you could be a millionaire

A winning ticket for Wednesday’s draw was purchased in Victoria

Hockey royalty pays tribute to legendary Leaf Johnny Bower

A celebration of life ceremony for Canadian hockey legend Johnny Bower was held at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Wednesday

Most Read