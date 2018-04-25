The CVRD will discuss funding for regional recreation facilities at a special board meeting on Friday. (File photo)

CVRD considers regional recreation funding in wake of report

Special board meeting on Friday

The future of regional recreation in the Cowichan Valley will be the focus of discussion at a special board meeting at the Cowichan Valley Regional District office on April 27.

The meeting, which begins at 9 a.m., comes on the heels of a report tabled by the CVRD’s regional recreation committee in which committee members said the existing status-quo funding of the nine regionally significant recreation facilities in the regional district is no longer an option.

Currently, recreation projects and complexes in the CVRD are planned, built and funded piecemeal by self-interested areas and municipalities within the regional district, rather than by the regional district as a whole.

This has led to years of in-fighting amongst areas within the regional district competing for recreation projects and dollars.

The committee brought forward several funding models at a recent workshop, with each model proposing to apportion costs on a single new basis for funding; namely usage, population, taxable assessment, proximity and hierarchy of use.

But there was no consensus among committee members on any one formula for apportioning costs.

A staff report said that it is staff’s opinion that there is no better time to move a fair-funding model for regional recreation forward than now because there is no new major recreation facility contemplated in the region at the present.

“The fairest way to seek public approval is referendum, and the most inexpensive time to hold a referendum is during a local government election,” the report said.

The next municipal election is set for October, 2018.

CVRD chairman Jon Lefebure said the board has to choose whether to abandon the whole project of finding a fair and acceptable means to fund local recreation facilities, or move ahead with one of the funding options and hold a referendum on the issue in the fall.

“It’s hard to say what the board will decide and the final decision may not be made at Friday’s meeting,” he said.

“The board may call for further information or another report before a final decision is made. We’ll see what’s decided.”


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. moves to restrict pill presses in opioid battle
Next story
B.C. man charged with litany of drug charges in cross-border smuggling operation

Just Posted

CVRD considers regional recreation funding in wake of report

Special board meeting on Friday

Rayners prepare to bury Darreld, move forward after a decade of pain

Even though they’ll never know for sure what killed him, they know what didn’t, son says

49ers ready to host Vancouver’s Westside

Cowichan hoping to add B.C. title to league banner and Tony Grover Cup

Vancouver Island is home to some of the ‘rattiest’ cities in B.C.

Three municipalities in Greater Victoria, and three more around the Island have gnawed their way into the top 20

Lake Flashback: Taxes go up, teachers’ strike over, and 2,4-D in the news

Council does balancing act on taxes, teachers go back to work, and logging outfit goes after stumps

VIDEO: B.C. man recognized for spinning basketball on toothbrush

Abbotsford man holds world record for longest duration of time of 60.5 seconds

Take the opportunity for some toad talk in Duncan Thursday

Cowichan Watershed Board is welcomes Elke Wind

Arrests made after truck crashes into unmarked police cars in Nanaimo

Two men facing numerous charges after allegedly fleeing scene on the mid-island

Canadian driver uses lawn chair as driver’s seat, gets caught

Ontario police detachment caught the male driver during a traffic stop

B.C. moves to restrict pill presses in opioid battle

Minister Mike Farnworth says federal law doesn’t go far enough

VIDEO: Vets, volunteers set up vaccination station for sick bunnies

Volunteers, vets try to stop spread of lethal virus

If you see a dog in a hot car, don’t break in: SPCA

People are being discouraged from smashing windows to free animals. The SPCA has tips on what else you can do.

Municipal election loophole will be fixed, premier says

Union, corporate donations still allowed for slate party ‘operational’ needs

Cat found stuffed in box in Dumpster in northeastern B.C.

Still alive, cat was found near Dawson Creek restrained with zip ties, legs forced behind neck

Most Read