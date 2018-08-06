Crews combatting fire in Nanaimo Lakes area

A wildfire that started Sunday has grown to about 50 hectares in size in the Nanaimo Lakes area southwest of the city. JANA BURKE photo

Crews are combatting a fire in the Nanaimo Lakes area.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, a fire that started Sunday has grown to about 50 hectares in size in an area southwest of the city.

Natasha Broznitsky, a fire information officer with the Coastal Fire Centre, said the fire is classified as “out of control,” having initially been reported as two hectares yesterday.

She said crews were establishing control lines yesterday and also did some small-scale controlled burns of potential fuel sources between the control lines and the edge of the fire.

Today, there are five helicopters, two pieces of heavy equipment and 36 personnel on scene. Air tanker support will be requested if necessary, Broznitsky said. She added that the fire is “easily accessible” for crews.

“It’s going to be quite hot today, which could help the fire behaviour get a little bit higher, but we aren’t expecting high winds in general, so likely we won’t have as many issues with winds as we would on other days,” she said.

There are no recommendations regarding evacuation orders or alerts.

“There are no threats to communities at this time,” Broznitsky said.



