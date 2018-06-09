Victoria police are on the lookout for a man who showed up at a woman’s home on Friday morning claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency and threatening to arrest her if she didn’t hand over money immediately. (Pixabay)

CRA scammer shows up at B.C. woman’s door with handcuffs

Victoria police warning public to not let such people in and call 911 immediately

Victoria police are warning the public after an Esquimalt woman previously targeted in a Canada Revenue Agency scam saw a stranger show up at their door with handcuffs.

The woman, who had been subjected to several days of calls from people claiming to be from the CRA, contacted Victoria police just after 11 a.m. Friday when a man arrived at her home and threatened to handcuff and arrest her if she did not hand over money immediately.

The woman closed the door and called 911. She was not hurt.

The man is described as a tall, slim and Caucasian, in his 30s, with short dark hair and wearing a blue suit.

Police remind the public that the CRA does not send employees to one’s door with threats of arrest and commended the woman for taking exactly the right actions.

Previous story
VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure
Next story
Hindu organization asks B.C. company to pull ‘offensive’ jacket

Just Posted

Car accident on the Malahat leaves 1 dead and 2 in critical condition

Expect traffic delays

An upstart ferry company might be a Malahat alternative

A new ferry service might alleviate Malahat congestion. Dogwood Ferries is a… Continue reading

Small earthquake shakes East Vancouver Island, Gulf Islands

On Friday, June 8 a 2.8 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Vancouver… Continue reading

React fast, react smart: police officers hold lives in their hands

Big Read: In the moment, do you make the decision to shoot— or not?

Cycle rally showcases problem of PTSD

They’ll be on the track for 24 hours at the Motorsport Resort this weekend

VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure

Vancouver Island family gets an unexpected visitor

Hindu organization asks B.C. company to pull ‘offensive’ jacket

Om Boys jacket features likeness of deity Ganesh holding a wrench

CRA scammer shows up at B.C. woman’s door with handcuffs

Victoria police warning public to not let such people in and call 911 immediately

VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure

Vancouver Island family gets an unexpected visitor

B.C. dog dies after suspected poisoning

Dog may have eaten something in South Surrey’s Alderwood Park

G7 leaders agree to joint communique: Trudeau

Prime minister says five countries agreed to a plastics charter to protect environment and oceans

VIDEO: Pacific Coastal Airlines golf tournament helps three B.C. charities

Company has a long history and strong culture of giving

Two attacked at UBC after discovering child porn on online seller’s computer

RCMP warn people to meet in a public place when meeting to exchange goods bought or sold online

B.C. Grade 10 student who died of suspected overdose remembered

Best friend says Dorrian Wright of Greater Victoria was not a drug addict

Most Read