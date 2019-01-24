The Somenos wetlands are the province’s newest wildlife management area. (Citizen file)

Cowichan’s Somenos Marsh gets provincial protection

The unique wetland is home to more than 200 species of birds

“We want to protect these kinds of areas for generations to come,” said Doug Donaldson of the Somenos wetlands.

The provincial minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development made the comment in a press release announcing that the wetlands just north of Duncan are the province’s newest wildlife management area.

“Wildlife management areas help to meet government’s mandate to sustainably manage B.C.’s ecosystems, rivers and lakes, as well as improving wildlife management and habitat conservation,” Donaldson said.

The unique wetland is home to more than 200 species of birds including but most certainly not limited to a massive trumpeter swan population and great blue herons. It’s also home to the rare Garry oak ecosystem and is a significant fish and wildlife habitat as well.

The traditional Hul’qumi’num name for the 155-hectare area is S’amunu. The area holds historical significance for Cowichan Tribes as the Somenos Creek was a major travel corridor.

“We are happy to see this work take place and, going forward, work together to restore and preserve the land back to its natural state,” said Chief William Seymour of Cowichan Tribes. “It is important for us to keep its ecological value intact. It will be a great gathering space where the community can come and be educated on the history of this area, including our villages Kwa’mutsun and S’amunu that used to inhabit this land, as well as learn about the vegetation and wildlife that thrive at Somenos Marsh.”

Much of the wetlands (142 hectares) had been protected when it was acquired by Ducks Unlimited and The Nature Trust of British Columbia. The remainder is now protected, too.

“This is a wonderful day for conservation in our province. We are proud to be a partner in the designation of the S’amunu wildlife management area,” said Nature Trust CEO Jasper Lament.

As president of the Somenos Marsh Wildlife Society, Paul Fletcher has spent decades trying to care for the marsh. The Society has installed an outdoor classroom, elevated boardwalks and interpretive signs over the years.

“The Somenos Marsh Wildlife Society is very excited and pleased that, after 30 years of starting the process, the S’amunu Wildlife Management Area is to be established on provincial lands within the Somenos Marsh Conservation Area,” Fletcher said. “As long time stewards of the area, we are committed to continuing to work with all of the partners to ensure that the tremendous ecological and cultural values of Somenos are sustained into the future.”

Previous story
Donald Trump postpones State of Union address
Next story
Cash, cocaine, pot, meth, and fentanyl seized in Nanaimo drug busts

Just Posted

Lake Flashback: One couple was lucky, but other folks were struggling in this week years ago at the Lake

Feels like a million, high school confidential, tough but survivable times for forest co-op

Positive prognosis for poisoned Cowichan Valley eagles

Six birds should be ready to go home soon; investigation continues

Details still sparse in case of found human remains in Duncan

Human remains found in a Duncan farmer’s field last September are those… Continue reading

Campaign aims to change attitudes toward dementia

“Yes. I live with dementia. Let me help you understand.”

Chris Wilkinson column: Make a plan, not a resolution

It has been widely reported that about 80 per cent of resolutions fail by February.

VIDEO: Carcass pits making bear problem worse in southeastern B.C.

“Getting those carcasses off the landscape should improve human and bear safety.” - Clayton Lamb

Coming up in Cowichan: Learn about epilepsy; Maple Syrup Festival

Two educational events on epilepsy Vancouver Island University and the Duncan branch… Continue reading

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended 6 months

Ellard and several other teens swarmed and beat 14-year-old Reena Virk who later died in 1997

Man fit to stand trial in girl’s death at B.C. high school: judge

Letisha Reimer was killed during a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

B.C. brewery evacuated due to suspected ammonia leak

Creston Fire Rescue personnel and equipment are on site.

This year’s flu vaccine is way more effective than last year

BC Centre for Disease Control says analysis shows shot has 91 per cent efficacy against H1N1 in kids

WATCH: Cutting-edge B.C. lab opens to detect fake honey

The lab uses nuclear magnetic resonance to pinpoint the floral and geographic sources of honey samples

B.C. loggers brace for changes in century-old log export policy

Contractor regulations shifting to stabilize struggling industry

Cortes residents battle mussel operation over noise

Questions for hearing include whether activities are considered processing

Most Read