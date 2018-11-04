Cowichan senior warns of property theft

Five outdoor lamps were stolen from the property of Bernice Rosco, left, near Lakes Road on Tuesday night. Rosco is pictured holding a lamp like the ones that were stolen along with her daughter Tracy Sheldon. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Bernice Rosco, 93, hopes she and her home are not being targeted by thieves and vandals.

Rosco, who lives in the Lakes Road area of the Valley, had five outdoor lanterns stolen from the front of her property in the middle of the night on Oct. 30.

Her daughter, Tracy Sheldon, said her mom has lived at the location for a long time, and has never had anything stolen from the property before.

She said her mom bought the lamps as part of efforts to “spruce” the place up.

“It could have to do with the fact that it’s Halloween, but it’s just mean and now mom is afraid that her home and herself may be targeted,” Sheldon said.

“We didn’t contact the police, but just wanted everyone to know that there are thieves out there so watch your property and belongings.”