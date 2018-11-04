Five outdoor lamps were stolen from the property of Bernice Rosco, left, near Lakes Road on Tuesday night. Rosco is pictured holding a lamp like the ones that were stolen along with her daughter Tracy Sheldon. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Cowichan senior warns of property theft

Driveway lamps stolen from home in Lakes Road area

Bernice Rosco, 93, hopes she and her home are not being targeted by thieves and vandals.

Rosco, who lives in the Lakes Road area of the Valley, had five outdoor lanterns stolen from the front of her property in the middle of the night on Oct. 30.

Her daughter, Tracy Sheldon, said her mom has lived at the location for a long time, and has never had anything stolen from the property before.

She said her mom bought the lamps as part of efforts to “spruce” the place up.

“It could have to do with the fact that it’s Halloween, but it’s just mean and now mom is afraid that her home and herself may be targeted,” Sheldon said.

“We didn’t contact the police, but just wanted everyone to know that there are thieves out there so watch your property and belongings.”

Previous story
Puppies stranded on cliff in B.C. find ‘forever’ homes with rescue crew members

Just Posted

Cowichan senior warns of property theft

Driveway lamps stolen from home in Lakes Road area

VIDEO: Tower of Song celebrates Leonard Cohen at Duncan Showroom

Join Glenna Garramone and Oliver Swain to remember the live and music of the legendary Cohen

Drivesmart column: Many have Must Not Stop driving mentality

Even though we don’t like to, sometimes we must expect to stop.

‘Bronson’ the horse appears in Duncan backyard, surprising neighbours

Duncan artist John Perfors has crafted a startlingly realistic horse

Robert Barron column: Handle your fireworks with care

New vanish on the deck caught fire quickly and within minutes, my colleague’s whole house was on fire

Candlelight vigil honours the memory of Nicole Bell and other missing B.C. women

Friends and supporters share memories, grief and healing moments

Reconciliation Canada speaker series coming to Duncan

What Reconciliation Is and What It Is Not, starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3

11 orphaned golden retriever puppies ready for adoption from B.C. humane society

The puppies required emergency foster parents after their mother passed away in September

Puppies stranded on cliff in B.C. find ‘forever’ homes with rescue crew members

The 16-week-old dogs were found last month on the side of the cliff

Investigators probing cause of fatal two-plane crash over Ottawa

One plane had reportedly been headed to the airport with ‘landing gear issues’

Former BC Lions player facing second-degree murder charge in ex-girlfriend’s death

Josh Boden is charged in connection to Kimberly Lynn Hallgarth’s 2009 death

B.C. Lions face difficult trek to earn Buono a title in his final season

B.C. will open the CFL playoffs on the road in Hamilton next Sunday

B.C. VIEWS: Going back to the disco era of labour relations

NDP may remove restrictions on school strikes, union sign-ups

Mild, dry winter expected for much of B.C.

El Niño to affect weather pattern coming off Pacific Ocean

Most Read