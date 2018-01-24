Another 100+ Women Who Care chapter is forming in the Cowichan Valley. (File photo)

Cowichan has another 100+ Women Who Care chapter

Inuagural meeting to be held on Jan. 25

Another 100+ Women Who Care chapter is forming in the Cowichan Valley.

The 100 Warmland Women will hold its inaugural meeting on Jan. 25 at the Cowichan Golf and Country Club at 6:15 p.m.

100 Women Who Care chapters are designed to make an immediate, direct, and positive impact on the lives of people in a community by bringing together 100-plus women who care about local community causes and who are committed to community service.

The groups meet for one hour and jointly select a local charity or not-for-profit organization to assist.

Every woman writes a $100 cheque to the selected organization and the group’s commitment turns into a $10,000-plus donation.

There are now three 100+ Women Who Care chapters currently in the Valley, including a men’s chapter, and there are hundreds around the world.

100 Warmland Women was formed in December, 2017, as a response to the tremendous spirit of generosity that exists in the Cowichan Valley.

While many chapters in large cities struggle to gather 100 members, Pam Richmond recognized the giving nature of her fellow Warmlanders and floated the idea on Facebook.

Within hours she had 40 women wanting to join.

Mairi Pigeon, a spokeswoman for the new 100 Warmland Women chapter, said hopes are high that 100 women will be encouraged to join.

“We’re not in competition with the other chapters,” she said.

“We’re all trying to do what we can for our community.”

For more information, check out the website 100warmlandwomen.com.

To get on touch with the chapter, email 100warmlandwomen@gmail.com

Previous story
Police dog Griff nabs suspect who fled in SUV from Chilliwack to Hope

Just Posted

VIDEO: Meet little Winnifred: Cowichan Lake’s 2018 New Year’s Baby

She arrived early, but everyone was thrilled at the Rittenhouse home at the Lake when she showed up

Longtime teacher Lucile Palsson remembered by many

Memorial to be held Jan. 24

Consultant recommends space-sharing at curling rink

Dry-floor space should also be increased.

Cops looking for vandals who ripped apart Cobble Hill bathroom

Shawnigan Lake RCMP want to catch vandals who caused thousands of dollars in damage

Column: Pickleball report from Lake Cowichan

Pickleball season is just around the corner and 2018 promises to be an exciting year

VIDEO: Jamboree Day a great success at Cowichan Lake arena

Lake Cowichan minor hockey, and its friends, families, and supporters are out in force for jamboree

Realtors fear new ban on dual agency will hit rural B.C. hardest

Beyond less choice for consumers, new rules mean Realtors are prone to conflicting sales

Police dog Griff nabs suspect who fled in SUV from Chilliwack to Hope

Donald Stoochnoff faces four criminal charges including flight from officer and resisting arrest

Thousands of B.C. students, teachers to receive coding classes, digital skill training

More than 130,000 B.C. students will receive access to programs, including Surrey Centre Elementary

Trudeau to host first B.C. town hall of the year

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will talk jobs and the economy on Feb. 2 in Nanaimo

Man behind Slack and Flickr to be honoured by University of Victoria

Stewart Butterfield helped co-found Flickr and Slack following his graduation from UVic in 1996

New provincial health officer takes over in B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry replaces retiring Dr. Perry Kendall to head public health efforts

U.S. gymnastics doctor sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison

Former sports doctor Larry Nassar admitted to molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years

Troublesome wild turkeys ruffle feathers in southeastern B.C.

Imagine: 80 turkeys running free in your town

Most Read