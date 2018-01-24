Cowichan has another 100+ Women Who Care chapter

Inuagural meeting to be held on Jan. 25

Another 100+ Women Who Care chapter is forming in the Cowichan Valley.

The 100 Warmland Women will hold its inaugural meeting on Jan. 25 at the Cowichan Golf and Country Club at 6:15 p.m.

100 Women Who Care chapters are designed to make an immediate, direct, and positive impact on the lives of people in a community by bringing together 100-plus women who care about local community causes and who are committed to community service.

The groups meet for one hour and jointly select a local charity or not-for-profit organization to assist.

Every woman writes a $100 cheque to the selected organization and the group’s commitment turns into a $10,000-plus donation.

There are now three 100+ Women Who Care chapters currently in the Valley, including a men’s chapter, and there are hundreds around the world.

100 Warmland Women was formed in December, 2017, as a response to the tremendous spirit of generosity that exists in the Cowichan Valley.

While many chapters in large cities struggle to gather 100 members, Pam Richmond recognized the giving nature of her fellow Warmlanders and floated the idea on Facebook.

Within hours she had 40 women wanting to join.

Mairi Pigeon, a spokeswoman for the new 100 Warmland Women chapter, said hopes are high that 100 women will be encouraged to join.

“We’re not in competition with the other chapters,” she said.

“We’re all trying to do what we can for our community.”

For more information, check out the website 100warmlandwomen.com.

To get on touch with the chapter, email 100warmlandwomen@gmail.com