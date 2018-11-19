Cowichan gets another conservation officer

“We have some communities that haven’t seen a new conservation officer for a very long time”

Sgt. Scott Norris, of the Duncan office of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, is welcoming a new co-worker to the region. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

The Duncan region is benefiting from the addition of another B.C. Conservation Officer Service member as part of a province-wide bolstering of the service.

“We have some communities that haven’t seen a new conservation officer for a very long time so these new recruits will significantly improve services,” said George Heyman, minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “Our government recognizes how important it is to put more boots on the ground to help protect our natural resources and wildlife, and lessen human-wildlife conflicts.”

A provincial update shows 20 new conservation officers were sworn in last spring and have been dispersed throughout B.C. to fill existing vacancies, pending retirements and newly funded positions in the areas with the highest need.

Duncan did not get one of those 20, however.

“We didn’t get a brand new recruit,” confirmed Duncan conservation officer, Sgt. Scott Norris. “We’ve got a guy who has transferred from another location.”

That’ll add another experienced officer to the busy region.

Field officer Robin Sano came from the Lower Mainland to join Norris and field officer Mark Kissinger as part of the three-man team based in Duncan.

“It will give us more capacity to patrol and respond to complaints,” Norris said.

Norris explained Duncan and Victoria make up the South Island Zone, along with two officers based out of Victoria.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is made up of 160 officers overseeing 45 different coverage zones. Port McNeill is the only other Vancouver Island zone to gain a member.

“It’s an exciting time for the B.C. Conservation Officer Service. Communities and stakeholder groups are excited to see new officers out in the field protecting B.C.’s fish and wildlife, keeping citizens safe and ensuring our environment is sustainable for years to come,” said Doug Forsdick, chief conservation officer. “The new resources will enhance officer safety with a doubling of all of our single officer posts. Areas with high call volume and emerging pressures will also see an increase in staffing.”



