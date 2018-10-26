The Kingscote Heritage Trail has been signed and upgraded, and is popular with area residents of all ages. (Google maps photo)

Cowichan Bay residents to protest closure of popular walking trail

Kingscote Heritage Trail to be dug up for drainage project

Residents of Cowichan Bay plan to protest the expected closure of a popular walking trail in the community.

Lori Iannidinardo, Cowichan Bay’s director with the Cowichan Valley Regional District, said the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure plans to close and dig up the Kingscote Heritage Trail on Oct. 29 to allow for drainage from a nearby subdivision.

She said the trail, about three city blocks long and located in the centre of the community off of Cowichan Bay Road, is owned by the ministry.

But the ministry allowed the CVRD to lease the undeveloped trail, that had been in use for years, to upgrade it for community use in 2007.

Iannidinardo said that, since then, a subdivision has been constructed adjacent to the trail without proper drainage and now, because drainage from the subdivision onto the trail is the ministry’s responsibility, it is stepping in to deal with the problem.

RELATED STORY: RESIDENT RILED UP OVER PERPETUAL WINTER FLOODING

“We’ve tried working with the ministry to maintain the trail, and we offered to cost share the drainage project, which is about $100,000, to keep the trail in place, but the ministry refused,” Iannidinardo said.

“They are now coming on Monday to close the trail and dig it up for the drainage project, and they are not planning to reopen it.”

Iannidinardo said the trail is extensively used by members of the community to connect them with other parts of Cowichan Bay, for kids to go to and from schools, and just to walk or bike.

“The trail is near and dear to this community, and many of us will be there on Monday to protest its closure,” she said.

“We’re very passionate about this, and we’ll be there to show the ministry that this trail is very valuable to our community.”

Ministry officials could not be reached for comment by press time.

Previous story
More suspicious packages found, these to Booker, Clapper
Next story
U.S. Exxon lawsuit takes aim at Alberta oilsands over climate risks

Just Posted

Caps fall to Wenatchee Wild

Road trip begins with 8-1 loss

Size matters in Piggies’ loss on rare trip to the Mainland

Cowichan defeated by Bayside

Agriculture & food special: Happy to be home at A Home for Hooves in Cowichan

“The most important part of running any sanctuary is education.”

UPDATE: Planned closure of popular Cowichan Bay walking trail postponed

Kingscote Heritage Trail to be dug up for drainage project

REVIEW: Mercury Players’ ‘Deathtrap’ is a thriller in every sense of the word

With a strong cast, great direction, and a devilish plot, this play delivers on all fronts

VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

All outfits based on the most popular Google searches

In longest World Series game, Dodgers outlast Red Sox in 18

Muncy plays hero with late homer for L.A.

Tighter safety measures ordered at B.C. site of natural gas pipeline blast

Enbridge told to limit gas flows at 80% pressure levels from blast site, northwest of Prince George

Police arrest head of biker club in 2016 Vancouver Island killing

Ricky Alexander is the president of the Devils Army Motorcycle Club based in Campbell River

Woman found dead in Ucluelet harbour

A 50 year-old woman was found dead in the waters around Ucluelet’s Whiskey Dock on Oct. 19.

VIDEO: UBC grads turn floor-cleaning machines into self-driving robots

Students will see seven new robots out cleaning floors, as part of a contract with AK Robotics

Sea lion found shot off Vancouver Island dies at Vancouver Aquarium

“He wasn’t responding to treatment, and his condition had taken a significant downturn.”

B.C. man remains kicked out of pickleball association after feud plays out in court

In a judgement handed down Oct. 23 in Supreme Court by Justice Sheri Ann Donegan, Lane Roberts’ claim against the association was dismissed in its entirety.

B.C. couple receive postcard mailed 38 years ago

Arrived in perfect condition from friends who visited Hawaii in January 1980

Most Read