Comox Valley student serves up more than 1,000 pieces of pi for charity

It wasn’t a slice, but Comox Valley student Jack Boan broke his own record by reciting more than 1,100 numbers of Pi while raising money for charity Wednesday.

Pi Day is celebrated March 14 to represent the first three significant digits (3.14) of the mathematics symbol which represents the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. It is an irrational number that never ends.

In his third year celebrating the day, Boan – who is ranked 168 on the Pi World Ranking List – wanted to break his previous record of 808 while raising more than $1,000 for Comox Valley charity You Are Not Alone (YANA).

YANA offers funding and accommodation to Comox Valley families who need to leave the community for the medical care of a child under 19 or pregnant mother.

“Patience and just trying to stick with it,” explained Boan, a grade 8 student at Mark R. Isfeld school in Courtenay, as to his secret to remembering the numbers. “Normally I sit down, memorize it and take a break, and try again.”

Since grade one, Boan has been memorizing the digits of Pi.

“Jack is an example of somebody taking something they love to do and using it to benefit the community,” noted YANA community relations co-ordinator, Ocean Varney. “He was inspired to help because he knows families that YANA has helped, in turn, he is inspiring others; it’s pretty awesome.”

In front of a large group of students and teachers watching in the lobby of the school, Boan successfully recited 890 numbers unassisted, and 1,130, with the assistance of one digit.

Previous story
No fowl play suspected in 40 Canada geese carcasses dumped on mid-Island

Just Posted

Cowichan Valley Memorial hockey tournament honours seven families united by tragedy

Fifteen Midget C teams anxious to play in an event that’s second to none for emotion and excitement

Lake Flashback: Youbou Lands goes on and on, Lundbergs millionaires, taking sides about movie house conversion

Everyone was delighted when popular long-term residents see their lottery numbers come up big

United advance to first ever George Smith Cup final

Cowichan U21s also punch ticket to provincials

VIDEO: It’s time to talk seriously about pot in Lake Cowichan: mayor

Impending legislation is putting a sharp end on what have been more casual discussions

Six cases of vandalism in one night have RCMP asking for witnesses

Six cases reported on March 10-11

VIDEO: 69th Cowichan Music Festival’s Sunday Highlights Concert stuns crowd with quality

A variety of superb performances showcases the talent of the Cowichan Valley’s young performers

No fowl play suspected in 40 Canada geese carcasses dumped on mid-Island

Conservation Officer Service said birds were likely taken in legal hunt

Comox Valley student serves up more than 1,000 pieces of pi for charity

It wasn’t a slice, but Comox Valley student Jack Boan broke his… Continue reading

BREAKING: RCMP confirm charges against Sagmoen from 2013 assault in Maple Ridge

Sagmoen has now been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Ontario man arrested in alleged double homicide

Police arrest a man wanted in connection with the deaths of a teen boy and a woman

Let the water flow: BC Hydro to flood John Hart generating station tunnels later this month

The John Hart Generating Station replacement project will soon turn on the… Continue reading

#LeaveYourPhoneAlone: Driver caught using device twice within 7 minutes

In other case, police nab drivers texting side by side

NDP’s Singh rejects terrorism, preaches ‘love, courage’

Questions swirl after reports he attended rally for violent religious leader three years ago in California

Trump’s new economic aide calls Trudeau ‘crazy’ lefty

Cable-TV personality Larry Kudlow named new director of White House National Economic Council

Most Read