A scene from Cirque du Soleil’s show ‘Corteo’ which is coming to Victoria. PHOTO CONTRIBUTED

Cirque du Soleil coming to Vancouver Island

The show ‘Corteo’ will be coming to Victoria’s Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre

The big top is making its way to Vancouver Island — metaphorically speaking.

Cirque du Soleil has announced that its show Corteo is coming to four B.C. cities this year, including a stretch of shows Oct. 4-7 at Victoria’s Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre, the only stop on Vancouver Island.

Corteo is the story of a clown who envisions his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, all while being watched over by angels. It is a show made of juxtapositions, blending joy with sorrow, wisdom with comedy and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection.

The musical show features performances like aerial acrobatics off of chandeliers, trampoline work off of 600-lb beds, and scenes with Cyr wheels, juggling, hula hoops and even an airborne dance involving helium balloons.

More than 8 million people have already watched Corteo since it first premiered in Montreal in 2005. Since then it has toured in 64 cities across 19 countries spanning four continents.

Tickets go on sale May 11 at 10 a.m., and more information can be found at the event’s website.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
Officials warn B.C. flooding may be worse due to 2017 wildfires
Next story
Charges dropped against B.C. man accused of failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partners

Just Posted

CVRD proposes new tax to assist with affordable housing

District to seek public support for plans

UPDATE: Personal items saved by fast-acting firefighters in Crofton blaze

Extra manpower tasked with shuttling water to the Escarpment Way site outside Crofton

Hagen returns to Morning Musicale for sensusal season ending concert

It’s a ‘Celebration of Birdsong’ as Sarah Hagen comes back to Duncan

Opioid problem has no quick fix

Reader comments highlight complex crisis

Join long history of helpers with South Cowichan Auxiliary

The group is always looking for new volunteers.

‘Citizen’ special section on amalgamation coming Friday

Head to our Facebook page to suggest a name for the merged municipality and you can win tickets

Report finds failures in governance at Ridley Terminals

Auditor general report outlines shortcomings by senior management at Prince Rupert’s coal terminal

Humboldt player’s parents deal with phoney fundraiser

Fake Twitter account for Humboldt Bronco set up to solicit money through GoFundMe campaign

B.C. steps up flood response as interior braces for snow melt

Wildfire-ravaged communities brace for spring floods

Black Press Media takes home 66 B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Association awards

Reporters, editors, photographers and ad designers picked up 66 awards

Health Canada says rabid dog saliva remedy banned, after B.C. case

The agency had investigated after a Victoria naturopath treated a four-year-old boy with lyssin

Body found in wall behind toilet in Calgary mall

Maintenance worker had been called to fix a toilet that wouldn’t flush

On tax deadline day, hotels urge Ottawa to tax Airbnb

Hotel Association of Canada says taxing online rental company could bring in $100 million a year

Charges dropped against B.C. man accused of failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partners

Brian Carlisle of Abbotsford had been charged with 12 counts of aggravated sexual assault

Most Read