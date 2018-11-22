Guests were on hand as Riot celebrated its second anniversary. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

Chemainus’s Riot Brewing lands another honour

Riot took top honours in the Best Dark Mild Beer category.

Just in time for their second anniversary celebration, the folks at Riot Brewing are toasting another win.

It seems members of the legislative assembly, press corps folks and staff at the Legislature have a taste for the beer being brewed at Riot’s Chemainus brewery.

Competing against a dozen other brewers from across B.C. at a gathering held in the Hall of Honour at the Legislature in Victoria, Riot took top honours in the Best Dark Mild Beer category. Invitees to the October event, billed as the first annual Speaker’s Choice Craft Beer competition, sampled beers from all the breweries and then voted for their favourites.

“It was definitely the coolest venue we’ve ever poured at,” commented Ralf Rosenke, one of Riot’s partners.

As well as mingling with the dignitaries, Ralf and his partner Aly Tomlin had a tour of the legislature, including some areas not usually accessible to the public.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Tomlin. “After all, what brings the opposing parties closer together than beer? We were honoured to be invited.”

Rosenke and Tomlin’s sense of humour shone through as they took the opportunity to poke some fun at the governing NDP.

“We figured it was needless to say the NDP would like the Working Class Hero Dark Mild,” they theorized.

Apparently they did, as that popular brew carried the day.

As well as being a lot of fun, winning the competition in the Best Dark Mild Beer category has some tangible benefits.

Allen Mullen, special advisor to the speaker of the legislature, says visitors to the legislature from foreign countries, as well as dignitaries from closer to home, will be presented with gifts of Working Class Hero Dark Mild.

“They’ll have some of Riot’s beer to take back to their home, wherever in the world that may be,” Mullen said.

The event was an initiative coordinated by the B.C. Craft Brewers Guild through Destination BC. October was Craft Beer Month in B.C.

“B.C. craft beer makers are knocking it out of the park,” Mullen added. “The quality on the world stage is near the top.”

Mullen, North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring, MLA Doug Routley and other guests were on hand Saturday as Riot celebrated its second anniversary.

Previous story
Why you should vote for proportional representation — and why you shouldn’t

Just Posted

Why you should vote for proportional representation — and why you shouldn’t

Vancouver Island MLAs offer answers to electoral reform questions

Paramedic treated accused killer at the scene

Described strange behaviour of man with minor injuries

Don’t choose hall ‘on a whim’, town Lake Cowichan CAO warns

Councils have had chances for other buildings before but have always reverted to the current site

Cowichan Div. 2 soccer team fends off Fernwood

Cowichan team gets off to a good start on home turf

The sound of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers in Cowichan on Friday

Steve Mathieson leads this Tom Petty tribute band

Feds give formal notice for law to end Canada Post strike

Trudeau government ready to legislate employees back to work after five weeks of rotating strikes

Coming up in Cowichan: Child sex tafficking talk; Voices from the Watershed

Duncan church hosting speaker on child sex trafficking in B.C. On Wednesday,… Continue reading

Getzlaf lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over skidding Canucks

Vancouver now winless since Nov. 8

Pressure builds for B.C. to recognize physicians assistants

“We can make a difference and I think we’re being overlooked.”

Senators urge Trump to expedite congressional vote on USMCA

The 12 Republican senators are warning of the dangers of getting the trade pact approved in 2019

Bill just one tool to deter foreign interference in Canadian elections: Gould

Bill C-76 is just one means to deter outside interference in Canadian elections

Investigation into B.C. legislature officers began in January

RCMP brought in months after former prison administrator started

Legal challenge filed over high-stakes competition to design $60B warships

The federal government had originally said it wanted a “mature design” for its new warship fleet, which was widely interpreted as meaning a vessel that has already been built and used by another navy.

‘There has to be accountability’: victims of sterilization demand action

Morningstar Mercredi says she woke up from a surgery at 14 and immediately broke down when she discovered the baby she once felt inside of her was gone.

Most Read