U.S. and Canadian flags fly in Point Roberts, Wash., on Tuesday, March 13, 2012. The first-ever Canadian customs sites in the United States could be coming soon. A U.S. official said the years-long preclearance experiment could soon be taking a new step with Canadian customs facilities in the U.S., and he mentioned Arizona and Florida as leading candidates for the sites. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canadian customs sites may soon be found in the U.S.

Canadian customs facilities in the U.S.? Americans say it could happen soon

Canada could soon have its first customs sites inside the United States.

A U.S. official says he hopes to see movement soon on the so-called customs preclearance sites.

State Department official Kenneth Merten says two possible locations for pilot projects are Scottsdale, Ariz., and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

RELATED: Can U.S. border guards search your phone? Yes, and here’s how

Merten was among several speakers at a conference about the future of the Canada-U.S. border, hosted today by the Wilson Center in Washington.

It would be the next phase in preclearance efforts that have been going on for decades. The U.S. has had customs sites for years in Canadian airports, where travellers clear customs before boarding in order to reduce wait times later.

A Canadian official speaking at the conference says speeding up the border is an economic imperative, given that border wait times cost the Canadian economy somewhere between one per cent and 1.8 per cent of GDP in 2010.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Prime Minister Trudeau formally exonerates Tsilhqot’in war chiefs
Next story
Rural cabins, cottages exempted from speculation tax

Just Posted

Where did Granger Taylor go? New documentary probes mysterious disappearance

The Duncan man’s disappearance in 1980 still intrigues space watchers today

Hundreds turn out for animal cruelty rally in Duncan

High-ranking speakers address a big crowd at Duncan Lodge as United for a Paws rallies for change

Drivesmart column: Making bad drivers pay

Let’s look at how bad drivers pay for the risk that they present to others using our highways.

Sarah Simpson column: No permit? No problem for this tiny town

It appears as though a fairy neighbourhood has sprung up in the trees

Robert Barron column: Government taking too long to decide on amalgamation vote

I find it hard to believe how the province is leaving the Cowichan Valley hanging

Sesquicentennial Totem unveiled in Duncan

Project part of Canada’s 150th anniversary celebrations

Rural cabins, cottages exempted from speculation tax

B.C. residents with second homes under $400,000 don’t pay

Canadian customs sites may soon be found in the U.S.

Canadian customs facilities in the U.S.? Americans say it could happen soon

Volvo Ocean Race team searching for man overboard

A crewman went overboard intot the Southern Ocean southern tip of South America

Prime Minister Trudeau formally exonerates Tsilhqot’in war chiefs

Under sunny skies six Tsilhqot’in chiefs anticipate an historical move on the part of the federal government

ICBC encourages smart driving for holiday weekend

Easter long weekend approaching

Pressure on Carole James to ease B.C. speculation tax

Vacation home owners plead for relief from vacant home levy

Want to buy a bookmobile?

Interior B.C. has one up for grabs and it’s only $7,500

Federal court dismisses ‘Namgis First Nation’s bid to block fish farm restocking

Justice Manson said Marine Harvest has made “good faith” attempts at consultation with the ‘Namgis.

Most Read