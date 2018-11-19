(Submitted)

Canada to test out nation-wide emergency alert system – again

Test messages will be sent on Nov. 28

The federal government will be giving the national public alert system another shot on Nov. 28.

The move comes after a test this spring failed to reach many cellphones, televisions and radios, with people complaining that they did not receive an alert from Alert Ready.

Some people reported getting the text message a whole two minutes late. Others said they didn’t receive a text message at all. And not all broadcast TV platforms showed the alert.

READ MORE: Did you get the B.C. emergency alert?

For next Wednesday’s test, mobile devices must be updated with the latest software and connected to LTE, which involves turning cellular data on, even while connected to wireless internet.

The alerts will be identified as test messages, and not require any action from recipients.

All provinces, except Quebec, will get the alert at 1:55 p.m. local time. Quebec will receive it at 2:55 p.m.

READ MORE: Changes needed for ‘Alert Ready’ mass emergency system

READ MORE: Ottawa working to iron out kinks in public alert system

In a statement issued Monday, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale called the alert system “a priority.”

“Canadians require timely and accessible information in emergencies so they can take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families,” Goodale said.

“All partners continue to fine-tune the system, seeing what works, and what we can learn from its deployment in recent emergencies. This is a powerful tool and I applaud these tireless efforts to improve this essential safety system.”

You can check if your phone is compatible here.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Union offers support following B.C. mine death
Next story
Calgary city council votes to shut down bid for 2026 Winter Games

Just Posted

Changes coming to BC Ferries reservations for Vancouver Island routes

Many customers are booking multiple reservations, inflating wait times

$50k fine and community service for Lake Cowichan tax evader

After pleading guilty in July to three counts of tax evasion under… Continue reading

Cowichan gets another conservation officer

“We have some communities that haven’t seen a new conservation officer for a very long time”

Concerned citizens aim to protect N. Cowichan municipal forest reserve from logging

Want to put logging on pause

B.C. government begins overhaul of environmental assessment

More certainty, input from Indigenous communities, George Heyman promises

Six students arrested, charged in sex assault probe at Toronto all-boys school

The school’s principal, Greg Reeves, described the video of the alleged sexual assault as ‘horrific’

B.C. fire chief learns from California fires

Chief Travis Whiting and Kelowna Fire Department learn from the devasting U.S. fires

1st Indigenous woman to start Canadian airline looks to B.C.’s remote regions

Teara Fraser is the first Indigenous woman in Canada to start her own airline, called Iskwew Air

Prosecutors appeal B.C. cops’ acquittal of sex assault charges in Cuba

Port Moody’ Const. Jordan Long and Vancouver’s Const. Mark Simms were acquitted last week

Examine ‘monstrous’ allegations of forced sterilization of Indigenous women: NDP

The issue of forced sterilizations will also be raised at the UN Committee Against Torture

Canada Post ‘cooling off’ period won’t resolve postal dispute, says CUPW

CUPW national president Mike Palecek says the union isn’t holding rotating strikes to harm the public

Calgary city council votes to shut down bid for 2026 Winter Games

More than half of those who went to the polls voted ‘no’ to bidding for the games

Union offers support following B.C. mine death

Death of B.C. mine worker described as a wake up call for industry

Canada to test out nation-wide emergency alert system – again

Test messages will be sent on Nov. 28

Most Read