Business notes: Solitaire Press receives kudos for charity work

Fred Mcguiness, from Duncan-based Solitaire Press, is being honoured for his assistance over the years with the Toys, Toiletries and Toques organization. (Submitted photo)

Fred Mcguiness, from Duncan-based Solitaire Press, is being honoured by the Toys, Toiletries and Toques organization for making and donating their posters that are spread across the Valley for the past eight years at Christmas time.

Toys Toiletries and Toques, a fundraiser held by Cowichan Valley Social Media Club, collects new non-food items for those in need over the holiday season that are distributed equally to the five food banks in the Valley to add to their food contributions.

“Thanks Fred for your kind heart,” the organization posted.

“The money we would have spent on the posters goes back to the kids.”

Mcguiness said it sounded like a good cause when he was approached by Toys Toiletries and Toques years ago.

“I have the equipment, so it doesn’t take long to make these posters,” he said. “I would rather help out organizations that I know are helping those in need than other groups looking for me to donate that have no accountability.”

Time to get your tree for the Duncan Christmas Tree Forest

The Downtown Duncan BIA is, once again, sponsoring the annual Community Christmas Tree Forest in City Square.

All businesses, community groups and organizations are invited to take part in this unique opportunity to tell the community a little about their organizations while, at the same time, helping to beautify the city during the festive season.

Live trees, ordered through the DDBIA, will be brought to City Square for the groups and organizations to decorate with their holiday themes.

Ana Francisco, assistant manager of the DDBIA, said the deadline to submit applications for the trees is Nov. 15.

“This an opportunity to add to the festive decorations and atmosphere downtown and to have your business name out there in one more way,” she said.

‘The trees will be displayed in City Square from Nov. 27 to Dec. 24.”

Applications can be found at www.downtownduncan.ca/app/webroot/uploads/2018_Christmas_Tree_Forest_Application.pdf

Lake Cowichan graduate gets Coast Capital bursary

Shoshannah Ritco, a graduate of Lake Cowichan School, has received a $3,500 cheque from Coast Capital.

She is one of 60 high school graduates from across B.C. who have been selected to receive a Coast Capital Youth Get It Education Award for her commitment to pursue post-secondary education in spite of significant adversity.

A press release from Coast Capital explained that the awards are aimed at supporting the post-secondary aspirations of exemplary young British Columbians who have demonstrated extraordinary resolve in overcoming tough personal challenges.

Ritco said the funds will help with her studies at Emily Carr University of Art and Design.

“This award will assist me with the costs of my studies and it also shows that someone believes in me,” she said.

“That’s a great motivator.”

Lake Cowichan’s Shaker Mill Restaurant closing down

A Lake Cowichan institution is closing its doors on Nov. 30.

The Shaker Mill Restaurant, a fixture on the main drag in that community for 20 years, is winding down its operations.

The news was confirmed on Facebook on Nov. 1 and customers, residents and tourists alike, took it hard.

There’s not much time to get your Shaker Mill fix before it’s gone forever.

The eatery will be closed on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 but otherwise open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the remainder of November with the exception of Remembrance Day when the hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

