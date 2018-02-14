Business notes: Duncan’s Pots & Paraphernalia big winner in recent awards

Terry Raven is the owner of the award-winning Pots & Paraphernalia in Duncan. (Submitted photo)

Duncan’s Pots & Paraphernalia has been selected as the winner of the 2018 Global Innovator Award for housewares merchandising excellence.

Owner Terry Raven will represent Canada in Chicago this spring where she will compete on an international level with 27 other national retail winners from around the world, five of whom will be selected as Global Honourees by an expert jury.

Sponsored by the International Housewares Association, the Global Innovation Awards were created to foster innovation and excellence in housewares retailing throughout the world.

Raven opened the original Pots & Paraphernalia in Duncan in 1981 before moving to her current 5,000-square foot location on Canada Avenue in the downtown core.

Her merchandising abilities and innovative product displays made her a standout with the editors of Home Style, Canada’s leading trade magazine for housewares retailers and awards sponsor

“Terry’s ability to tell a story through innovative merchandising is evident throughout her beautiful store,” says Laurie O’Halloran, publisher of Home Style.

“I am happy we are able to recognize her exceptional talents with the Global Innovator Award and look forward to celebrating her win at a special gala dinner in Chicago on March 10 during the International Home + Housewares Show.”

Grant Thornton LLP to sponsor Black Tie award

Grant Thornton LLP is the 2018 sponsor for the Business Achievement Award for Businesses with 20 or More Employees at the upcoming Black Tie Awards.

The award is presented to a successful business with 20 or more employees that demonstrates initiative, community involvement, sound business and human resource management, creativity and consistent growth.

“We deeply appreciate that Grant Thornton has chosen to sponsor the Black Tie Awards,” said Julie Scurr, president of the Duncan/Cowichan Chamber of Commerce and host of the Black Tie Awards.

“We also appreciate that they are always willing to share their considerable expertise with our members and with our organization. Working together on a community celebration signals a shared value for excellence and community commitment, and that’s what the Black Tie Awards are all about.”

Award winners in all categories will be announced at the Black Tie Awards and Auction on April 7 at Brentwood College School.

Coastal Community sponsors young entrepreneur group

In related news, Coastal Community Credit Union is returning to sponsor the Young Entrepreneur Award at the Black Tie Awards 2018. The award is presented to a business owner under the age of 40 who started a business within the last three years.

Nominees demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit, sound management, and excellent prospects for growth.

The Young Entrepreneur Award was launched in 2001 and Coastal Community Credit Union has sponsored it since 2014.

“Coastal Community is committed to making a visible and meaningful difference in building healthier communities,” says Moira Hauk, Coastal Community’s regional manager for south Vancouver Island.

“The Young Entrepreneur Award compliments our Young Entrepreneur school program which enhances financial literacy, and we’re glad to be back as Black Tie sponsor for a third year.”

ReStore will offer gently used everything for home

Habitat’s new ReStore in Duncan is scheduled to open on March 1 at the old Griffiths Home Plumbing Centre site.

Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home-improvement stores and donation centres that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories, building materials and more to the public at much less than the retail price.

The proceeds from the Duncan ReStores will be used to help pay for building projects underway by Habitat for Humanity Mid-Vancouver Island.

“It’s a cheaper way for people to shop, the ReStores help us with our projects and they help divert tonnes of material from landfills every year,” said Robert Hallam, executive director of the.

“We’re looking forward to expanding our services to the Valley.”