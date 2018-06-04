Body pulled from Vancouver Island river

Local RCMP refuse to acknowledge incident

A body was pulled from the Puntledge River in Courtenay Thursday night.

Information is limited, but sources have told The Record an angler pulled a female body from the river, approximately one mile north of Condensory Bridge, and reported it to RCMP.

The fisherman spotted what he thought was garbage floating down the river. He waded in to retrieve it and discovered it was a body.

The area was immediately cordoned off by RCMP, and the angler was reportedly forced to leave his vehicle behind for a short period, as part of the crime scene.

It is suspected that the RCMP helicopter seen Friday, flying over the Puntledge River at low altitudes, was involved with the investigation.

Comox Valley RCMP refused to comment about the helicopter’s purpose when asked by The Record Friday morning.

Efforts made throughout the weekend to obtain information from the local RCMP detachment about Thursday’s incident were fruitless.

BC RCMP E Division responded to a request for information Monday morning, after the Comox Valley RCMP again refused comment.

“It looks like, at this point it is quite likely a coroner’s case,” said Cpl. Madonna Sanderson, of E Division, suggesting that the death is non-criminal in nature. “An autopsy is pending for later on this week, so until that is done, we cannot confirm 100 per cent [the nature of the death].”

Andy Watson, manager of communications with BC Coroners Service, confirmed the file has been handed over.

“The BC Coroners Service is early in its investigation and no other details are available at this time, but the death is not deemed to be suspicious in nature,” he said.

Previous story
UPDATED: Fatal accident on Old Island Highway

Just Posted

Lost monkey still on missing list

Capuchun monkey escaped from Primate Estates on May 26

VIDEO: Emergency shelter message for Parkland residents

John Elzinga of the Island Savings Centre urges everyone affected to come and register Heritage Hall

No cause yet for Parkland Apts. fire as needs of residents come first: fire chief

After Sunday’s blaze on Dobson Street, everyone is trying to settle displaced residents

Vancouver Island intern revealed to be mysterious legislative doodler

Non-partisan intern Zoé Duhaime came forward as the illustrator behind popular Twitter account

Cowichan Independent Living offers plethora of programs

On June 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. join Cowichan Independent Living at our office

VIDEO: Emergency shelter message for Parkland residents

John Elzinga of the Island Savings Centre urges everyone affected to come and register Heritage Hall

UPDATED: Fatal accident on Old Island Highway

Elderly man killed in collision

Multiple cars hit by falling feces at park, B.C. woman says

Abbotsford woman thought at first ‘real big bird’ with bad ‘diarrhea’ was to blame

Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn’t make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple

Back to the 90’s: Vanilla Ice, Young MC coming to Vancouver Island

This retro concert bill will see four of the top entertainers from the early 1990’s play one night only in Victoria

Body pulled from Vancouver Island river

Local RCMP refuse to acknowledge incident

Taxes, housing pressures measured in B.C. small business survey

Minister Bruce Ralston seeks input from business owners during June

Gunman opens fire at football games in Texas

Five people were injured when a man opened fire at a football games in Dallas

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Vegas Golden Knights look to pull even with Caps tonight in Washington

Most Read