Dawn Gibson gets blood wiped from her face after taking a shot to the face that bloodied her nose. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Best video stories of the week

Watch the Island’s best news videos from the week ending May 11

See a tranquilized cougar, horse hair and ostrich features used for art, the beauty of of Alberni Valley waterfalls, a 13-year-old national level marksman and more in this edition of the Best Videos of the Week from Vancouver Island.

Saanich: Cougar tranquilized and carried out of Gordon Head

Bloodhounds sniffed out and spooked a cougar up a tree where conservation officer was able to tranquilize and relocate it. FOR THE FULL STORY

Nanaimo: Nanaimo Pottery up for grabs

To see how a 2,000 degree fire, horse hair and ostrich feathers come together for art look no further than Josef Jacobson’s video on the pottery Co-Op. FOR THE FULL STORY

Nanaimo: Shooting in Nanaimo

A man was shot and killed during an attempted arrest at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. FOR THE FULL STORY

Port Alberni: Love waterfalls?

See waterfalls of all shapes and sizes from around the Alberni Valley. FOR THE FULL STORY

Victoria: A 13-year-old has wins marksmanship award at nationals.

Shooting only since February didn’t stop Victoria’s Shauna Bae from winning at the Junior Finale at the National Cadet Marksmanship Competition. FOR THE FULL STORY

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

