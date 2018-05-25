A construction worker examines a crane that tipped over on Wednesday afternoon at construction site on the corner of Uplands Drive and Turner Road. (Nicholas Pescod/News Bulletin)

Best video stories of the week

Watch the Island’s best news videos from the week ending May 25

See a beer leak pouring beer onto the street, a huge mess left behind at a campsite, a hydraulic construction crane tipped over and more in this edition of the Best Videos of the Week from Vancouver Island.

Nanaimo: Construction crane tips over at Nanaimo work site

Amazingly no one was hurt after a hydraulic construction crane tipped over at a worksite where a new commercial centre is being built. FOR THE FULL STORY

Oak Bay: Fire hydrant damaged as five youth taken to hospital after crash

To see how a 2,000 degree fire, horse hair and ostrich feathers come together for art look no further than Josef Jacobson’s video on the pottery Co-Op. FOR THE FULL STORY

Sooke: Campers leave huge mess at campsite

Vehicle parts, garbage, a mattress, lawn chairs, beer cans and even fecal matter left at rural Port Renfrew campsite. FOR THE FULL STORY

Victoria: Beer leak at brewery

Neighbours reported the aroma of beer filling air as beer and foam hopped the curbs of Victoria following a valve leak at Phillips Brewery. FOR THE FULL STORY

For more great video stories follow your favourite black press publications online and on Facebook.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Submit your great videos to Arnold Lim at arnold.lim@blackpress.ca

Twitter: @ArnoldLimPhoto

Instagram: @ArnoldLimVisuals

Previous story
Seven years later, what’s changed since the 2011 Malahat fuel truck crash and closure?
Next story
North Cowichan OKs grant for agricultural lending library

Just Posted

Editorial: We must grow our ability to feed ourselves

The equipment needed for farming can be specialized and expensive.

Sports in brief

Big rugby games at Piggy Park, Thunder play home opener

Brentwood gets a shot at AA girls provincials

Rugby team given a chance to contend

LAKE FLASHBACK: Sunny long weekend pulls the politicians, boaters, and old car lovers to Cowichan Lake

And, to top it all off, Lake Cowichan’s school buses led the way in economy in ‘78. Who knew?

Malahat closure snarls traffic

Trans-Canada Highway reopens to traffic early Friday morning

Elzinga scores with winning song for BC Summer Games

‘Colours’ is a perfect theme for 2018 BC Summer Games

Coming up in Cowichan: Government, cannabis and food on the agenda

Local Government Awareness Week, May 20-26

B.C. pipeline goes ahead despite scrapped Pacific Northwest LNG

NEB approves amendment for $1.4-billion natural gas North Montney Mainline Project

Update: Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps from 60 to 800 hectares

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Feds limit chinook fishery to help killer whale recovery

Chinook is main food source for only 76 southern residents killer whales left

B.C. mom who died just before daughter’s wedding wanted family to be happy: twin

Ann Wittenberg was pulled into the ocean while on a surf board in Tofino last weekend

Courtenay-Alberni MP calls for lifeguards at popular surf spot near Tofino

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is defending its decision to cancel the surf guard program.

Harvey Weinstein to surrender in sex misconduct probe: officials

Would be first criminal charge against Weinstein since scores of women came forward

Fuel truck crash closes B.C. highway, sends two to hospital

Trans-Canada Highway reopens to traffic early Friday morning

Most Read