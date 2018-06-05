There was a workplace fatality in the Parksville industrial area Monday afternoon (June 4). The BC Coroners Service is currently investigating. — Google Maps

Coroners Service investigating workplace death on Vancouver Island

City of Parksville says a subcontracted truck driver died while delivering a shipment of steel beams

The City of Parksville has posted a news release to its website that a subcontracted truck driver died while delivering a shipment of steel beams to the new water treatment construction project Monday afternoon (June 4).

The city’s news release was posted Tuesday morning (June 5), and states that “the City of Parksville regrets this tragic incident and loss of life and extends our most sincere condolences to the driver’s family, friends and colleagues.”

Gillian Burnett, the government and media relations officer for WorkSafeBC, said in a statement that the RCMP contacted WorkSafeBC at 12:38 p.m. Monday to report an incident involving a worker at a construction site at 1082 Herring Gull Way in the Parksville industrial park.

Preliminary details, Burnett said, indicated injuries were serious.

Andy Watson, communications manager with BC Coroners Service, said there is an investigation, but there aren’t many details yet.

Burnett said RCMP, the Parksville fire department BC Ambulance Service and WorkSafeBC responded to the incident. She added that because WorkSafeBC sent out an officer, there should be an inspection report written and filed in the next 24-48 hours.

In the city’s news release, it said no other employees were involved and “there is no ongoing safety or environmental risk at the city’s operation yard” located on Herring Gull Way in the industrial park.

— NEWS Staff

Previous story
B.C. man killed stepfather by strangling him with belt, Crown says
Next story
Court date for animal cruelty trial to be set by June 19

Just Posted

Court date for animal cruelty trial to be set by June 19

Teddy the dog found near death in February

Threat at Cowichan Secondary results in police presence Tuesday

Officials found the threat last week and immediately contacted police

Man who killed Mountie pleads guilty in second crash

Kenneth Jacob Fenton and his passenger “very, very lucky” to be alive

Family of Ben Kilmer remain confident as search continues

Cobble Hill man missing since May 16

Lost monkey still on missing list

Capuchun monkey escaped from Primate Estates on May 26

Court date for animal cruelty trial to be set by June 19

Teddy the dog found near death in February

Nests, dens, other habitats to be protected in southeastern B.C.

New order is the first of its kind in B.C. and will take effect on July 1

Women at higher risk of stroke than men: research

More than 62,000 strokes occur in Canada each year, with 30,200 of those being in women

B.C. man killed stepfather by strangling him with belt, Crown says

Trial underway for Shayne McGenn, charged with killing David Delaney of Abbotsford

Psychedelic drug use associated with reduced partner violence in men, says study

A new study published by Kelowna researchers tested 1,266 people

Miss America drops swimsuit portion and won’t judge on looks

Pageant began nearly 100 years ago as bathing beauty contest to keep tourists coming back to resort

Mueller’s team accuses Manafort of witness tampering

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort made several attempts to tamper with witnesses: prosecutors

Coroners Service investigating workplace death on Vancouver Island

City of Parksville says a subcontracted truck driver died while delivering a shipment of steel beams

Two-thirds of current pot users will switch to legal retailers, survey suggests

Findings were drawn from an online survey of 1,500 Canadians

Most Read