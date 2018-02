New code needed because 236, 250, 604, and 778 will be all used up by 2020

Get ready to memorize a new set of digits in B.C.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, or CRTC, approved a report recommending a new area code, 672, across the province on Wednesday.

The decision comes after a report last fall from the Canadian Numbering Administrator, warning that B.C. will run out of its current area codes by May 2020.

At the moment, 236 and 778 serve all of B.C., 604 serves the Lower Mainland and 250 serves the rest of B.C.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

