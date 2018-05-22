Attorney General David Eby (B.C. Government/Flickr)

B.C. sues Alberta over bill that could ‘turn oil taps off’

Lawsuit is the latest move in the two provinces’ ongoing feud over the Kinder Morgan pipeline

The B.C. government is challenging the constitutionality of an Alberta bill that, if passed, could allow that province’s premier to restrict the export of refined oil into this province.

The claim was filed Tuesday, as the latest volley in the neighbouring province’s feud over the controversial Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion.

Bill 12, also known as the Preserving Canada’s Economic Prosperity Act, was tabled last week.

At the time, Premier Rachel Notley said she’s willing to “turn off the taps” if there is no progress on the twinning pipeline, but wouldn’t specify a timeline or confirm whether Alberta will follow through with turning off the taps.

B.C. Attorney General David Eby said the challenge comes after his government failed to convince Alberta to refer their law to the courts.

READ MORE: Rachel Notley to skip premiers conference to focus on pipeline deal

READ MORE: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

B.C. filed a reference case in the province’s Court of Appeal last month to determine if it has jurisdiction to regulate heavy oil shipments. It also joined two other lawsuits launched by Indigenous groups opposed to the $7.4-billion project.

Eby denied allegations that B.C. is trying to delay the pipeline, and instead is looking looking for environmental protections.

Bill 12, however, is meant to punish B.C., he said.

Eby questioned why Alberta would take the time draft a law only for B.C. to challenge it, instead of looking to the provincial or federal judge to make the ruling.

“Why don’t we just go to the source?” he said.

If Alberta chooses to restrict oil transports to B.C. gas pumps, Eby said, the province is prepared to ask a judge to make an order against it through an injunction.

Plans to triple capacity along Kinder Morgan’s existing Trans Mountain pipeline from Edmonton to Burnaby have pitted Alberta and the federal government against B.C.’s government since January. B.C. argues that the risk of a spill is too great for the province’s environment and economy and would like to further study its impacts before the pipeline’s construction begins.

Kinder Morgan has ceased all non-essential spending on the project until it receives assurances it can proceed without delays, setting a May 31 deadline on getting those guarantees.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: BC Ferries freezes plans to nix fuel rebates pending government funds
Next story
Search for Ben Kilmer scaled back after long weekend effort

Just Posted

Search for Ben Kilmer scaled back after long weekend effort

A search was initiated for the 41-year-old husband and father on Wednesday, May 16

‘Teddy’s’ animal cruelty case put forward two weeks

Lawyers for Anderson Joe, Melissa Tooshley wanted more preparation time, and were given two weeks

SAR scaling back in Kilmer search, but friends will keep looking

Search for 41-year-old Cobble Hill dad hits six-day mark

Still no sign of missing father in Cowichan Valley

Search group for Ben Kilmer now stands 40 SAR volunteers and another 100 friends and concerned community members

VIDEO: Finding footprints curtailed Kilmer search Sunday night, but crews out again Monday

The footprints were ‘ruled out’ after trackers sent in, and everyone was back to looking for Kilmer

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

UPDATED: BC Ferries freezes plans to nix fuel rebates pending government funds

Claire Trevena says she is ‘extremely disappointed’ by a plan by BC Ferries to remove fuel rebates

B.C. sues Alberta over bill that could ‘turn oil taps off’

Lawsuit is the latest move in the two provinces’ ongoing feud over the Kinder Morgan pipeline

Liberal government introduces measures to update Canada’s family laws

Justice officials say there have not been substantial updates to federal family laws in 20 years

B.C. mom threatens legal action against sunscreen company

Caleb Jordan, 6, was covered in blisters 20 minutes after using Banana Boat sunscreen

Coming up in Cowichan: Spring fair; Christian Science lecture; market

Get ready for some family fun with the Drinkwater Elementary School PAC annual spring fair

Cowichan Coffee Time: New principal, and fundraising galore

• School District 79 introduced Nicole Miller, who has been appointed principal… Continue reading

BC Games Society president to step down

Kelly Mann says it’s time for a change after 26 years with the society

B.C. politicians framed by anonymous sticky-note doodler

Insider has been posting caricatures from the B.C. legislature to social media

Most Read