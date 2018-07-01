Investigators were on the scene in Abbotsford on Sunday afternoon after an elderly man died when he fell off the back of a truck that had participated in the Canada Day parade. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

B.C. man dies after falling from truck at Canada Day parade

Incident occurred Sunday afternoon in Abbotsford

An elderly man died today after he fell out of the back of a truck that had left a Canada Day parade in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said when the man fell from a Dodge Ram pickup truck, he was struck by the trailer it was pulling. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident took place at about 12:45 p.m. in the intersection of Simon Avenue and Gladwin Road.

Bird said the driver of the pickup remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The incident is still under investigation. The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

“We offer our condolences to the family and friends of the man killed in this tragic accident,” Bird said.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd), or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.

Most Read