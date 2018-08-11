B.C. Conservatives want a full overhaul of ICBC

Their goal is to reduce insurance rates for B.C. drivers.

The B.C. Conservative Party has announced their support of a full overhaul of the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) in order to reduce insurance rates for BC drivers.

“ICBC needs a full overhaul,” said Scott Anderson, Interim Leader of the BC Conservatives. “The Liberals used it as a piggybank and the NDP’s answer is to tinker with it, while keeping it tangled in a massive bureaucratic rat’s nest, still embedded in an archaic Crown Corporation. Nor has the NDP’s proposed new structure addressed the problem of government dipping that went on under the Liberals.”

B.C. drivers pay the highest insurance premiums in Canada.

“Knowing that the status quo is no longer acceptable, the NDP at least tried to bring rates in line with reality,” said Anderson. “But being the NDP, they couldn’t bring themselves to take the final, necessary step and allow the expert risk assessors in the private sector to determine realistic, viable insurance rates while opening ICBC to competition in order to keep rates as low as possible. Doing so would also help new drivers who are getting the short end of the stick under the proposed system.

The B.C. Conservatives plan to turn ICBC into a co-operative, ensuring that drivers who pay premiums will be the ones who own the organization. A co-operative will work in drivers’ best interest, rather than serving the government of the day. They also plam to open the industry to private competition, to help drive rates lower.

The province has a well established, profitable, strong, and well managed co-operative movement. B.C. is home to three of the five largest credit unions in Canada, plus a co-operative that is the largest supplier of outdoor equipment in Canada.

“We agree with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation that ICBC should be turned into a co-operative owned by BC drivers,” said Anderson. “Competition also must be opened up to private companies for basic insurance in order to reduce insurance rates for everyone.”

He believes that change needs to start now and that their platform best addresses the issue.

“The NDP built ICBC, the Liberals destroyed it, and now the NDP are trying to fix the sinking ship with skyrocketing insurance rates. A guaranteed way to ensure that BC drivers no longer pay the highest insurance rates in Canada is to turn ICBC into a co-op, then open up basic insurance to competition,” concluded Anderson.

Related: ICBC moves to tighten driver discount rules

Related: 40% of B.C. drivers fail ICBC refresher course: results

Related: Hundreds turn to ICBC after Kootenay acid spill damages cars

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Fire remains contained on Maple Mountain Saturday in spite of wind
Next story
Motorcyclist injured in crash on Highway 18 at Lake Cowichan

Just Posted

Andrea Rondeau column: Information in a crisis can be empowering

It’s a terrifying thing to hear the fire call on the scanner for a wildfire near your home.

UPDATE: Fire remains contained on Maple Mountain Saturday in spite of wind

RCMP are also looking for information people might have about a suspicious man reported in the area

B.C. Wildfires 2018: Thousands prepare to leave their homes at a moment’s notice

Northwest B.C. and Cariboo seeing most fire activity in province as crews battle 490 fires

Sarah Simpson column: The hot and sticky mess that is parenthood in a heatwave

I took my 2-year-old out in just a diaper and her pink sunglasses to hunt for “blue” ice cream

Police seeking leads in Maple Mountain fire investigation

Suspicious male spotted in area on Wednesday afternoon

Trudeau honours Fredericton shooting victims as he opens Toronto street festival

Opening of the street festival included a minute of silence and acknowledged first responders

Motorists urged to be cautious as lightning storms head for some B.C. highways

Thompson Nicola and Okanagan highways to see hail, thunder and lightning, Environment Canada says

How much money should you leave behind after death?

BC Funerals Association says a death in a family unit occurs, on the average, once every 12 years

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather at a B.C. City Hall after removal of Sir John A. Macdonald Statue

People rallied in support and in protest of the removal, carrying signs and chanting

COLUMN: Survival of one of the last migratory herds in North America

The Porcupine Caribou battle to stay alive within the Alaskan National Wildlife Refuge

B.C. Conservatives want a full overhaul of ICBC

Their goal is to reduce insurance rates for B.C. drivers.

UPDATED: Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, charged in Fredericton shooting

Man accused of killing Bobbie Lee Wright, Donnie Robichaud, Const. Robb Costello, Const. Sara Burns

Removal of John A. Macdonald statue at B.C. City Hall met with divided crowd

People debated race and politics while Sir John A. Macdonald was removed from Victoria’s City Hall

Fat Girls hike too: Body-positive group looks to form new chapter in B.C.

Organizers are hosting a pop-up hike in Vancouver’s Stanley Park

Most Read