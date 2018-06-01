Accident causes spill into Shawnigan Creek UPDATE

The spill was reported at about 12:30 p.m

An accident Friday at around noon left a vehicle hanging over Shawnigan Creek Bridge dripping oil, radiator and transmission fluids into the water below.

But, according to Island Health, “The drinking water is safe…There is no concern. There is no advisory. People can use water as normal.”

The spill was reported at about 12:30 p.m. and response was swift according officials at the Cowichan Valley Regional District.

B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change alerted the CVRD to the spill, and several local organizations responded to the scene, including the Malahat Volunteer Fire Department.

The vehicle was removed just after 1 p.m., but it had spilled what Jeff Moore, an environmental analyst for the CVRD, called a small amount of fluids into the stream channel.

Fire personnel deployed absorbent booms to try to contain the spill.

The Ministry of Environment has notified Island Health and the First Nations Health Authority so they can investigate further with regard to drinking water safety and other concerns.

By 5:45 p.m. Island Health had replied to calls from the Citizen.

Jenn Parisi, communications advisor, said, “The Ministry of the Environment did notify Island Health and our envirnonmental health officers are aware. The drinking water is safe. There are no drinking systems nearby, and the closest one is not open right now,” she said, reiterating, “There is no concern. There is no advisory. People can use water as normal.”