Lined with book shops, clothing boutiques and countless cafes and restaurants, Sidney’s Beacon Avenue ends with a picturesque view of the Salish Sea. (Kristyn Anthony/News staff)

A cuddle and a coffee: Six Island towns named among Canada’s most cozy

Sidney, Campbell River, Courtenay, Parksville, Tofino and Ucluelet crack Expedia’s top 40

The postcard views, the plethora of bookstores and the countless corners to settle into for a coffee or a cocktail – according to Expedia.ca that is what makes Sidney one of Canada’s coziest cities.

The travel blog ranked the town No. 12 on a list of 55 locations across the country and the coziest on Vancouver Island, according to a ranking published earlier this week.

“Book nerds, unite!” it reads on the list. “There is absolutely nothing cozier than a friendly bookshop filled to the brim with old tomes and brand new best-sellers.

“As it so happens, Sidney is known for their book scene, making it not only a cozy destination, but a most charming town, as well.”

While Canmore, Alberta took the top spot, other Vancouver Island destinations to make the list included Campbell River, Courtenay, Parksville, Tofino and Ucluelet.

Campbell River (ranked 14) finished just behind Sidney.

“Any place with an abundance of bed and breakfasts is going to win points in our book. Campbell River doesn’t skimp on coffee shops and community markets, either.”

Parksville was 23, Courtenay was 26, Tofino 32 and Ucluelet 39.

The report used Expedia.ca hotel data. Each location chosen had at least 100 reviews, with a comfort score of 3.5 stars and higher.

