In this screen grab provided by the Life.ru, the wreckage of a AN-148 plane is seen in Stepanovskoye village, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Domodedovo airport, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry says a passenger plane has crashed near Moscow and fragments of it have been found. (Life.ru via AP)

71 dead after Russian passenger plane crashes

The plane was headed from Moscow to Orsk

There are no survivors after a passenger plane crashed near Moscow on Sunday afternoon, the Russian government confirmed in a news release.

The An-148 Saratov Airlines passenger airliner had 65 passengers and six crew members on board when it disappeared from radar screens just minutes after takeoff from Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport.

Wreckage from the plane was found in Ramensky area, about 40 kilometres from the airport.

The plane had been flying to Orsk, about 1000 kilometres from Moscow.

Russian media said the jet belonged to Saratov Airlines.

Previous story
Former B.C. premier Christy Clark says blocking Trans Mountain is ‘illegal’

Just Posted

DCS girls move up at Christian championships

Chargers climb two spots from seeded position

Column David Suzuki: Save the planet; eat an insect

People sometimes get bugged by insects, but we need them.

House fire on Chemainus Road

Three fire departments respond to blaze

Column: Habitat for Humanity will be good for Valley

First local housing project set for Cowichan Lake Road

Car hits hydro pole on Cowichan Lake Road

Driver restrained, taken away in ambulance

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes move one step closer to the podium

Canadians fell short of medalling in the first day of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Cowichan Coffee Time: Starting out and wrapping up

France Kelsey School has announced the recipient of the 2016/17 Governor General’s Academic Medal

Coming up in Cowichan: Family Day activities coming to Cowichan

The Vancouver Island Young Agrarians are holding a land linking session on Feb. 10.

71 dead after Russian passenger plane crashes

The plane was headed from Moscow to Orsk

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes score their first medals in PyeongChang

It was a day of wins in hockey, snowboarding and freestyle skiing

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark says blocking Trans Mountain is ‘illegal’

Clark told gathering in Ottawa B.C. NDP’s new moves could make businesses think twice in investing

Snowboarders Parrot, McMorris capture silver, bronze at Pyeongchang Olympics

Most of the slopestyle competitors will also compete in the big air event in PyeongChang

Most Read