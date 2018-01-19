Gas plants verdict coming down today; ex-premier’s top aides to learn fate

Verdict to be delivered on senior staff to former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty

A judge is set to deliver his verdict today related to Ontario’s gas-plants scandal.

Former top political aides David Livingston and Laura Miller are charged over the destruction of documents.

The senior staff to former premier Dalton McGuinty are accused of attempted mischief and illegal use of a computer.

Prosecutors alleged the duo illegally destroyed records to save the Liberal party embarrassment over a decision to cancel two gas plants in 2011.

The defence argued they wanted to delete personal data — not documents that had to be kept.

The Crown had earlier dropped a charge of breach of trust against the pair.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. out of the running for Amazon’s next headquarters
Next story
Christopher Garnier appealing murder conviction in death of off-duty cop

Just Posted

VIDEO: Cowichan’s Medfords take a tuneful trip through the 70s

It’s not the Seventies Show you expect, but you’ll be very happy with what you hear

B.C. Summer Games volunteers needed in Cowichan

Organizers need the engergy of about 3,000 volunteers

Search continues for location for women’s shelter

Charles Hoey school no longer an option

Catalyst Paper will fight new punitive duties from U.S.

Forest company says trade decision “unfair”

Municipality of North Cowichan moves to ban pot shops

Any application would require a site-specific zoning amendment that would have to come to council

WATCH: Giant waves smash Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point

Folks made their way to Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point Lighthouse on Thursday, Jan.… Continue reading

Plan your Hometown Hockey weekend

Find your favourites on the Hometown Hockey schedule

Hometown Hockey: Cowichan Capitals events

On Jan. 20 there will be special features during the game for Hometown Hockey

Coming up in Cowichan: Rain workshop, Joseph Mairs Memorial, timely film

Participants are encouraged to bring their roof dimensions

Double-doubles and demonstrations: Employees rally outside Tim Hortons

Protests held in response to Ontario franchise owners cutting employee benefits and breaks

Las Vegas shooter acted alone, exact motive still undetermined: Sheriff

Stephen Paddock was behind the gunfire that killed 58 people including two Canadians

Botox, bomb shelters, and the blues: one year into Trump presidency

A look into life in Washington since Trump’s inauguration

Christopher Garnier appealing murder conviction in death of off-duty cop

Jury found Garnier guilty in December, rejecting his claim she died accidentally during rough sex

Transportation watchdog must revisit air passenger obesity complaint

Canadian Transportation Agency must take new look at Gabor Lukacs’ complaint against Delta Air Lines

Most Read