Police are looking for the owner of this urn. (Sidney North Saanich RCMP)

Police seek information on lost urn found on Vancouver Island beach

Police say the urn weighs 25 pounds and was possibly tossed into the sea

An urn, containing beach sand and “unknown contents” was discovered by a resident in Greater Victoria and police are now looking for information about where it came from.

On Jan. 6, the Sidney North Saanich RCMP were called by someone who’d found the urn near a seawall along Lochside Drive in Sidney. It’s very large and made of blue metal, with a silver ring on the bottom and top and was found without a lid.

Police say that the urn and its contents weigh around 25 pounds and were possibly tossed into the sea and may have washed up on shore. Police do not know who might have moved the urn from the shore to the seawall, where it was found.

Corporal Chris Manseau says the contents, possibly remains, of the urn cannot be identified. As well the BC Coroner’s Service told the local police that they would not be involved, classifying it as a “found property” file.

Police are asking the public for any information about the urn. People can call the RCMP in Sidney at 250-656-3931 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Previous story
Peninsula councillors undecided on re-election as mayors declare early
Next story
Cowichan RCMP sing Christmas songs for seniors

Just Posted

Special feature: Brent Rayner remembers his dad, missing 10 years

After 10 years of waiting, Rayner family is waiting to hear about human remains discovered recently

Column: Communities should look at more gardening space for public

My garden feels like paradise too: a place where I can grow delicious food fit for a king

Canada Revenue Agency scam active on Vancouver Island

Shawnigan Lake RCMP are advising citizens that the Canada Revenue Agency scam… Continue reading

VIDEO: Stephen Fearing and guest, Oh Susanna, take to the big stage on Jan. 26

A legendary performer with two great musicians as sidemen? Plus a fine supporting act? Go for it.

Casting Call: Shawnigan Players hold auditions for two plays

A Morris Panych play or some Shakespeare? Are you ready to take your part? Go for it!

VIDEO: Kerry Park Minor Hockey are ready to chip Christmas trees at Cowichan Bay

The weather outside was frightful but volunteering with friends was still delightful.

$30 million project to make Hwy 4 to Tofino better

Highways crews set to smooth out the Kennedy Lake climb starting this spring

Senior pushes back against intruder in her Nanaimo home

Seventy-nine year old woman stands her ground in incident on Winchester Avenue

Use marijuana revenue for drug treatment, Todd Stone says

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate calls for dedicated fund

Complaint about “excessive nudity” in change rooms

Vancouver Island man says he is uncomfortable with level of nudity in men’s change room

Cowichan RCMP sing Christmas songs for seniors

Police wish everyone Happy Holidays

Cowichan Coffee Time: Hampers, gingerbread, police and firefighters

• On the evening of Dec. 19 the Duncan Eagles donated a… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: tree chipping to information sessions

Not sure what to do with your Christmas tree? Chip it Kerry… Continue reading

Officer accused in death of B.C. man elects for trial by judge and jury

Hudson Brooks killed outside South Surrey RCMP detachment in 2015

Most Read