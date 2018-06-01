Google Street View photo (circa 2012) of the home at 475 Panorama Crescent.

Vancouver Island home at centre of shooting incident put onto the market

House on Panorama Crescent in Courtenay gets listed days after May 25 incident

The house at the centre of the May 25 shooting incident in east Courtenay has been listed for sale.

The MLS listing went up shortly after the incident, calling the property at 475 Panorama Crescent a “handy man (sic) delight.”

RELATED: Gunshots fored in East Courtenay

RE/MAX Ocean Pacific Realtor Marie Mccooey, who holds the listing along with partner John Hope, said the shooting was a catalyst for the listing.

“She [homeowner] called me first thing Monday morning and said, ‘Let’s get rid of it’… told me what had happened,” said Mccooey. “There’s other things about it, but that [shooting] was probably the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

RELATED: Police seek suspect in shooting incident

The listing claims the house to be in “good structural condition,” but says “occupants are boarder line (sic) hoarders so lots of stuff inside and out.”

“The house itself is in good shape,” said Mccooey. “It’s got three bedrooms, two full bathrooms. It’s not a bad house… family room, living room, the whole shebang. It’s just full of stuff right now.”

Mccooey sold the house to the current homeowner approximately seven years ago.

“She just decided it was time. She’s tired of being a landlady,” said Mccooey.

The 1,700-foot rancher is listed at $399,000.

“It only went up [on MLS] yesterday,” said Mccooey on Friday morning. “We had two viewings yesterday, one today, and already four scheduled for Saturday.”

Previous story
Former hostage Joshua Boyle granted bail with conditions

Just Posted

Valley lacrosse players excited for BC Games opportunity

Devyn Zunti and Dante Evans will suit up for Island team

Lexi Bainas column: Dance schools partner; Chalkboard kids make mark

There’s a call for First Nations artists, a photographic show from Brentwood, and more

Wheatsheaf’s ‘one-man wrecking crew’ takes down Duncan Tigers

Duncan fastball team taken down by Blake Hunter’s big outing

Valley advocates have faith in proportional representation questions

Attorney General David Eby presents referendum questions on May 30

UPDATE: Fire at the Cobblestone Pub

Smoke was visible from the exterior of the building, but no flames

VIDEO: How to start thinking about a new voting system

A B.C. politicial science professor talks about first-past-the-post and proportional representation

Former hostage Joshua Boyle granted bail with conditions

Boyle is charged with various offences including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

VIDEO: Man recounts truck suddenly covered in ‘brown splatters’ from the sky

A Williams Lake man is wondering if the brown ‘crap’ that fell onto his truck last Saturday came from a plane as well

Entangled killer whale saved off B.C. coast

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans reminds everyone to call their emergency line whenever an animal is in trouble

B.C. judge expands pipeline injunction as protesters use ‘calculated’ defiance

Justice Kenneth Affleck said he’d have some sympathy for people opposed to Trans Mountain application

Lululemon shares surge after forecast increase, earnings beat expectations

The stock rise came after Vancouver-based clothing company reported net income of US$75.2 million

VIDEO: B.C.’s minimum wage rises to $12.65

What do you think: Too much? Too little? We ask B.C. businesses, residents what they think

Vancouver Island home at centre of shooting incident put onto the market

House on Panorama Crescent in Courtenay gets listed days after May 25 incident

Most Read