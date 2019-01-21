Canada’s Ballet Jörgen brings ‘Coppélia’ to the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre on Feb. 7. (Submitted)

‘Whimsical, funny’ ballet ‘Coppélia!’ coming to Duncan stage

“If you enjoy the ‘Nutcracker’, then you’ll love ‘Coppélia!’”

Canada’s Ballet Jörgen brings a whimsical, funny ballet to the stage with Coppélia!

According to Michele Fry, the Arts and Culture Division’s marketing specialist at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre, “If you enjoy the Nutcracker, then you’ll love Coppélia!

It’s set to hit the big stage on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

When you see it, you might be fascinated to know, that it’s a production of the world’s oldest surviving ballet.

Canada’s Ballet Jörgen has adapted Coppélia into “a charming mix of Toy Story meets Pinocchio,” she says. “This daring, bold, and funny love story delves into the mysterious mind of Dr. Coppélius, a lonely toymaker who wishes to bring his creations to life and find his perfect wife. He creates Coppélia, a stunning, life-sized, dancing doll so beautiful that one of the local villagers, Nathanael, falls madly in love with her. Nathanael’s spurned sweetheart, Klara, enacts revenge by dressing as the doll and pretending to come to life and from there, the adventure begins.”

Award-winning Bengt Jörgen has brought innovative and exciting choreography to this fairytale. The presentation includes contemporary modern features such as a set of large interlocking geometric shapes integrated into the choreography as the scenes change.

If you love ballet, then this is a classic for you. If you’ve never attended a ballet performance, there’s no better time to get your feet wet.

Tickets are $36 for adults, $33 for seniors and students, and $20 for children. There’s also a family package available for $88. Ask about it if you’re taking the kids.

Order your seats by calling the Cowichan Ticket Centre at 250-748-7529, or go online at www.cowichanpac.ca

Previous story
‘Gotti’ leads Razzie nominations, Trump up for worst actor

Just Posted

North Cowichan will now start processing retail cannabis applications

At its meeting on Jan. 16, council established criteria

Habitat for Humanity starting 8 new homes in Cowichan in 2019

Cowichan’s Marcel Aubin new new executive director for mid-Island’s Habitat for Humanity

Library eliminates children’s fines as Family Literacy Week approaches

If you’ve been avoiding the public library because your kids have racked… Continue reading

‘Whimsical, funny’ ballet ‘Coppélia!’ coming to Duncan stage

“If you enjoy the ‘Nutcracker’, then you’ll love ‘Coppélia!’”

Cowichan Bay’s Cittaslow designation could be in jeopardy

Less people involved with Cittaslow activities

UPDATE: B.C. legislature managers accused of excessive travel, personal expense claims

Clerk Craig James, security chief Gary Lenz call allegations ‘completely false’

Coming up in Cowichan: Anti-pipeline meeting; women’s shelter open house

Public meeting in Duncan to support pipeline protests A public meeting has… Continue reading

B.C. man fined $10,000 after leaving moose to suffer before death

Surrey man was convicted last week on three Wildlife Act charges

‘Blue Monday’ isn’t real, but depression can be

CMHA encourages people to prioritize their mental health

Anti-pipeline group wants NEB to consider impact of emissions, climate change

Stand.earth filed NEB motion asking to apply same standard to the project as it did with Energy East pipeline

B.C. man charged in 2014 snake venom death of toddler

Henry Thomas was taking care of the North Vancouver girl the day before she died

Parole granted for drunk driver who killed B.C. RCMP officer

Kenneth Jacob Fenton will be able to attend alcohol abuse treatment, nearly three years after crash that killed Const. Sarah Beckett

B.C.’s largest public-sector union wants inquiry into money laundering, drugs

Union officials say Premier John Horgan and Attorney General David Eby have not ruled out the possibility of a public inquiry

Teen in confrontation with Native American: I didn’t provoke

Nick Sandmann of Covington Catholic High School said he was trying to defuse the situation

Most Read