‘Whimsical, funny’ ballet ‘Coppélia!’ coming to Duncan stage

Canada’s Ballet Jörgen brings a whimsical, funny ballet to the stage with Coppélia!

According to Michele Fry, the Arts and Culture Division’s marketing specialist at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre, “If you enjoy the Nutcracker, then you’ll love Coppélia!”

It’s set to hit the big stage on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

When you see it, you might be fascinated to know, that it’s a production of the world’s oldest surviving ballet.

Canada’s Ballet Jörgen has adapted Coppélia into “a charming mix of Toy Story meets Pinocchio,” she says. “This daring, bold, and funny love story delves into the mysterious mind of Dr. Coppélius, a lonely toymaker who wishes to bring his creations to life and find his perfect wife. He creates Coppélia, a stunning, life-sized, dancing doll so beautiful that one of the local villagers, Nathanael, falls madly in love with her. Nathanael’s spurned sweetheart, Klara, enacts revenge by dressing as the doll and pretending to come to life and from there, the adventure begins.”

Award-winning Bengt Jörgen has brought innovative and exciting choreography to this fairytale. The presentation includes contemporary modern features such as a set of large interlocking geometric shapes integrated into the choreography as the scenes change.

If you love ballet, then this is a classic for you. If you’ve never attended a ballet performance, there’s no better time to get your feet wet.

Tickets are $36 for adults, $33 for seniors and students, and $20 for children. There’s also a family package available for $88. Ask about it if you’re taking the kids.

Order your seats by calling the Cowichan Ticket Centre at 250-748-7529, or go online at www.cowichanpac.ca