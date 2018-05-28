Trooper is back for the Lake Days Shakedown at Laketown Ranch. Get those tickets now. (Submitted)

VIDEO: Trooper, Deep Sea Gypsies, Pete Werner, and Eagle Eyes headline Lake Days Shakedown

Second of the new festival series at Laketown Ranch takes place of traditional Lake Days Dance

Who’s coming to the June Laketown Shakedown at Laketown Ranch?

Trooper, Deep Sea Gypsies, Pete Werner, and Eagle Eyes.

The second in the new festival series will run June 8-9 during the Lake Days weekend at Lake Cowichan.

Through its partnership with the Town of Lake Cowichan, Wideglide Entertainment is presenting the June Shakedown as the new “Lake Days Dance”, moving a long-time tradition in Lake Cowichan to a new location and a new future.

Early bird tickets start at only $52.50 for Saturday night (Trooper), with camping sold separately.

Tickets for the Friday night kick-off party will be available at the door only. Tickets are on sale now. The capacity is limited for the Laketown Shakedowns, so people should purchase their tickets as soon as possible.

Go to https://www.festivalticketing.com/boxoffice/?cref=87DAA482-2816-4193-A82E-C5ECE32A0DA7 online and order them now.

“We are very excited to be a part of this important tradition in Lake Cowichan and are looking forward to having a great party with Trooper and the local community,” said Greg Adams, owner of Wideglide Entertainment and Laketown Ranch.

Bands will play on the newly designed Flats Stage, with a covered viewing and dancing area.

Campers will enjoy amenities that are not normally found at small outdoor festivals, such as flush toilets and showers. The June Shakedown is an all ages event and there will be on-site activities for the whole family, including a slip n’ slide, volleyball court and car show and shine.

Information can be found at www.laketownranch.com/shakedown. The lineup for the September Shakedown will be announced this summer.

The Laketown Shakedowns are supported by Creative BC and the Province of British Columbia. The festival series will showcase artists from all over British Columbia and highlight a diverse range of musical genres.

