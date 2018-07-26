VIDEO: Music and fans both hot at this year’s Islands Folk Festival in Cowichan

The music blew hot and cool, just the way the fans at the annual Islands Folk Festival like it.

And the weather did, too.

The fans sought the shade when the sun blazed last weekend, and came out into the open again when Providence Farm cooled off a little.

It was the 34th time music lovers have gathered at the iconic farm in the shadow of Mt. Tzouhalem, enjoying performances on several stages, including the big Islands Stage, where every evening wound up the headline acts.

But there was also plenty to hear on the Spirit Stage, behind the main building, which is shaded by a big oak tree, the Tzouhalem Stage up at the top of the property, amidst the nursery plants, in the Rose Garden, and also in the basement, where workshops were held.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Susannah Adams and her combo keep everyone cool at the Spirit Stage on a hot Saturday afternoon at Providence Farm. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

At the Tzouhalem Stage, Leonard Sumner takes time to explain his songs to the crowd, bringing everyone into his world. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Emcee Bill Levity, centre, leads the applause at the Tzouhalem Stage. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Ah, this is the life: one music lover finds some long, soft grass and settles back to enjoy the Islands Folk Festival. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Wild man Alan Gerber lets ‘er rip on the Islands Stage at Folkfest on July 21. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Alan Gerber finishes his set on Saturday afternoon with a rendition of “People Get Ready”. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Alan Gerber plays more than the just keyboards. In fact, you never know what he’ll get up to. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

In the hot sun of the afternoon, many folks at Folkfest head for the shade but a few get into a Saturday kinda groove in front of the Islands Stage. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

”I’m too cool for my jacket,” seems to be the theme of the day for this festival fan. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Jack Connolly is one of the emcees on the big Islands Stage at Providence Farm Saturday, July 14. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The Aerialists bring their special brand of music to the Spirit Stage by the big oak tree at Folkfest. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The Jon Brooks band plays the Islands stage at Folkfest on Saturday. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

With pointed lyrics that pierce through the bafflegab of modern society, Jon Brooks offers a pick-me-up that both terrifies and inspires his Folk Festival listeners. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)