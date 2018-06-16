VIDEO: It’s spectacular indeed when Carlson’s takes us to the circus

‘Circus Spectacular’ was the name and Carlson’s year end celebrations of life at the circus were really spectacular.

Three shows, all different, were staged at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre last weekend, drawing big crowds to each outing.

Joyce Scott, Pam Hicks, Reija Best, and Kim Robb — the studio’s ownership team, and their teachers — Ricki-Lee Allison, Aj Kambere, Bonnie Nicholas, Lindsay Randall, Carlow Rush, Hannah Schneider, Christine Shaw, and Amber Tuttle, marshalled their dancers superbly.

On offer was a multi-faceted event, featuring everyone from the tiniest newbies taking their first steps before a big crowd to enthusiastic adults who displayed their method for growing older gracefully.

The costumes, always colourful in a Carlson’s show, were especially eye-catching this year, taking full advantage of the theme, and drawing everyone in to share some time at the circus.

Members of the K O Crew senior hip hop company perform on the big stage.

’Starry Night’ is a great selection for these Grade 3 ballet dancers. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

It’s ‘Magic’ indeed when these pre-junior hip hoppers perform for the huge crowd. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

’Velo Musette’ is the name of this stylish number, danced by Grade 5 ballet students.

The preschoolers get to dance to ‘I Want to Be a Clown’ to the delight of the audience. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

In this selection, entitled ‘Gypsies’, the Grades 4 and 5 tap dancers get to strut their stuff. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

’Disco Heaven’ —one of several dances performed by Carlson’s adult students, offers the crowd a view of a healthy way to keep limber. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

These pre-primary dancers perform in ‘Unicorns’.

The CDC company performs the unique ‘Holding Time’ at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre.

One of the dancers in the adult contemporary class takes to the air in ‘Wild Horses’ at the Carlson’s dance show last weekend. For more from the show, see page 21. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

’The Entertainers’ had to wait until after the intermission to perform but these senior free jazz dancers were worth waiting for. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The Little Miss C’s intermediate hip hop company show their style during Carlson’s Friday show. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

They’re Grade 1 modern dance students and they are having a lot of fun with their number, ‘Tigers’. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

This adult advanced jazz group is dancing to ‘Put a Spell on You’.

Flexibility and strength combine in ‘Kill ‘em with Kindness’ danced by the advanced modern group. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

”Tight Rope Walkers’ features performers from Carlson’s Grade 1 ballet classes. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Musical theatre is big in the Cowichan Valley and these kids perform ‘Follow the Band’ to show they’re ready for it. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Against a backdrop of a merry-go-round, these contemporary dancers perform ‘Carousel’. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

’Fire Dancers’ is a great selection for the students in Grade 6 ballet.

Here, a group of jazz students dance to ‘Daring’, one of the many colourful numbers from Friday’s show. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

A large group of enthusiastic adult ballet students present ‘Fortune Tellers’.(Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The Raw Robots group perform ‘4 Elements of Motion’ to end Friday’s ‘Circus’ spectacular. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)